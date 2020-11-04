Sex workers in trouble due to epidemic, government of this state has now made a big announcement

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh government will provide free ration to sex workers in the state. Due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, these women are struggling to meet their basic needs. Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed all the states to give ration to sex workers for free and to present its information in the court. An official said that their information was prepared by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) and other departments and now they will be given ration from the month of November. Also Read – Crude Oil News Update: Decline in crude oil imports in India; LPG imports sprung

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project director Kritika Shukla said that ration will be supplied through Anganwadi centers. It is expected that this will benefit 1.2 lakh sex workers in Andhra Pradesh. The government will give them as much ration as those below the poverty line (BPL) families.

Let me tell you that due to the epidemic, the livelihood of sex workers is going on with great difficulty. Also, they are being buried under the burden of debt. Because the epidemic has stopped their means of income and due to this they have to live by borrowing money from the owners of brokers and brothels. In such a situation, she wants to leave this profession but due to being buried in debt, she is not able to do so.

