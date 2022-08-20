Sexual abuse and extreme dependence on cocaine: the stormy life of Demi Lovato and her overcoming

Demi Lovato turns 30

“It’s my birthday and number 30, above. I’m so excited about it“, Told him Demi Lovato a Jimmy Fallon just three days ago, before blowing out the candles in advance on the famous North American late night show. Demi’s celebration also included the release of a new album entitled HOLY FVCK, which was released at midnight on Friday, August 19. “My music is more rock, now. In fact, on my next tour, my older songs are going to sound more rock-like, they’re not as pop now.. I’m going back to my roots: my first two albums had more of a rock influence. And here we are,” she told Fallon about the current state of the art from him.

Three decades and a thousand lives is what Lovato is fulfilling todayin a journey that is paved with comings, goings, falls and resurrections since the light of the August 20, 1992 in New Mexico, United States, baptized as Demetria Devonne Lovato. His father, Patrick Lovatohad Mexican roots, while her mother Dianna Hart -a renowned country singer- brought Irish and English components to her DNA. But two years after her daughter was born, the couple separated and Dianna rebuilt her life shortly after her with Eddie De La Garza. This new union gave Demi two sisters: Dallas Lovato and Madison De La Garza, who are dedicated to acting.

At a very early age, Demi showed artistic concerns, both for having participated in the school choir and for having taken piano lessons since he was seven years old. Her first time on stage was in a school act, singing “My Heart Will Go On”, by Celine Dionimmortalized in Titanic. The official start of his career came shortly after, when he was nine years old: her first job as an actress was in the children’s series Barney & Friends. The leap from him to stardom when entering the Disney factory, being one of his most pampered figures: after having participated in the series As the Bell Ringshis first film was Camp Rock, released in 2008, which allowed her to show her talent as an actress and singer. From there, she began a long series of successes in her career. And little by little, his private life was looking more and more like hell.

Just like many other child prodigies in the industry, Demi also had to deal with issues of fame and flashes., with the dangerous friendships that came along with success and that ended up diverting her down a path of excess.

In 2008 and parallel to the success of Camp Rockreleased his first studio album which he titled Don’t Forget. It was the first of a series that continued with Here We Go Again (2009), Unbroken (2011), Demi (2013), Confident (2015), Tell Me You Love Me (2017), Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over (2021) and the brand new HOLY FVCK. Many of the singles from these albums had entries in the top twenty of the famous Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United Statescucardas with which he was foreshadowed as a pop icon for teenagers at the end of the first decade of the 2000s.

In that hustle and bustle, and being a growing teenager, Lovato went through difficult times developing physical insecurities that led to “social anxiety” at age 12. She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder. And in 2009, when she was 17 years old, she tried cocaine for the first time, according to her own account. “My father was an addict and an alcoholic and I guess he wanted to know what he found there”was justified.

The November 1, 2010, in Lima, Peru, was the first of many break points that Demi suffered in terms of her health. Her representative stated that she left the tour that she was sharing with the Jonas Brothers and the cast of Camp Rock 2 to enter a rehabilitation center. “We support Demi’s decision to put her health first and send her our best wishes.”, Said a statement issued by Disney in those days.

“I think my worst moment was that. She was very sick. I came to think that orange juice was going to make me fat, ”said Demi Lovato about her first hospitalization in 2010

At the end of January 2011, she left the clinic and resumed her commitments to music, film and television, although she was constantly supervised by her family and doctors to combat her addictions and certain eating disorders. “I think my worst moment was that. She was very sick. I used to think that orange juice was going to make me fat”, Demi revealed about that time. Meanwhile, the show continued.

“I was depressed at a very, very young age. I was fascinated by death. She was wondering what it would be like to have a funeral. I never knew why she had such dark thoughts and it took me a long time to find out what was going on, ”she declared in her documentary film Simply Complicatedreleased in 2017. “My drug use could hide it anywhere. I couldn’t go more than half an hour without cocaine. She took it on planes. He basically smuggled it in and just waited for everyone in first class to go to sleep and did it right there. He would sneak me into the bathroom and do it,” he recounted about his addiction.

In June 2018, Demi released a song titled “Sober” (“Sober”), in which she confessed that she was still dealing with her addiction to alcohol. It was more than a wake-up call: a month later, was rushed to a clinic after an ambulance was called for a fentanyl overdose. In that episode Lovato saw the face of death, but she was miraculously saved: at that time the singer’s routine consisted of the permanent consumption of heroin and crack.

In July 2018, Demi Lovato was rushed to a clinic after an ambulance was called for a fentanyl overdose. She was very close to death

“My doctors said I had five to 10 minutes more to live. If no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here anymore. I crossed a line that I had never crossed before. I want to make things clear about what happened.” Demi told candidly in her documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devilwhere he crudely described his hells, including the time she lost her virginity at age 15 through rape by a fellow Disney member. She also spoke of the abuse she suffered at the hands of her dealer on the night of the overdose that nearly killed her.

“As a teenager, I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in rape. I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said that they were waiting until marriage. I didn’t have the first romantic time”, he told sadly, at the same time that he recounted that the coexistence with his aggressor -of whom he never said his name- was constant. “Then I had to see this person all the time, so I stopped eating and coped in other ways,” he added.

From this damnable experience, Demi said it triggered other severe problems: “I stopped eating and managed in other ways: cutting myself, throwing up, whatever. My bulimia got so bad that I started vomiting blood for the first time.” Despite her daily struggle, Lovato admits that one “Complete” abstinence is very difficult for him to achieve. And he told thatas part of his recovery, he still continues to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana.

“I lost my virginity in rape,” confessed Demi Lovato in 2021. When she was 15 years old, she was sexually assaulted by a fellow Disney

“I had the revelation that I identify as non-binary”Demi announced in May 2021 on her podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. “I feel that this better represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and it allows me to feel more authentic and true to the person I know myself to be and am still discovering,” she said. However, this month she returned to using her feminine pronouns, both in real and virtual life and on her social media profiles. “I’m such a fluid person, lately I feel more feminine, so I’ve adopted it again”, he said in an interview.

“The title of the album is based on the dichotomy of ‘the good and the bad’, the fact of being happy and angry at the same time. With the lyrics I wanted to express my vulnerability and emotions like anger and female empowerment”, he repeated again and again in recent interviews about his brand new HOLY FVCKa launch that he supports with a long tour that, after two shows in the United States, will soon have its South American leg: it will give four performances in Brazil (August 30 and 31 in São Paulo; September 2 in Belo Horizonte; September 4 in Rio de Janeiro), one in Colombia (on the 7th in Bogotá), another in Argentina (on the 9th at the Movistar Arena in the City of Buenos Aires) and the last one, in Chile (will play in Santiago on September 13).

