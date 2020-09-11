Sexual abuse of children case: Poxo court sets charges against owner and disciple of ashram

Muzaffarnagar: A Poxo court in Uttar Pradesh on Friday framed charges against an ashram owner and a disciple in the sexual abuse of children in an ashram in the Shukratal area of ​​Muzaffarnagar. Accused Maharaj and Das were arrested in July. Also Read – 13 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh amid Corona crisis, see who got posting here

Special Judge Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari framed charges against Ashram Swami Bhakti Bhushan Govind Maharaj and his disciple Krishna Mohan Das under various sections of the law.

The court framed charges against Maharaj under various sections of IPC sections 323, 377 and 504 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Poxo) Act, Juvenile Justice Act, Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Charges have been framed against Mohan Das under the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act. The court has fixed September 15 for the prosecution to present evidence.

According to special counsel for Poxo cases, Dinesh Sharma, the police had filed a charge sheet against the ashram owner and his disciple under various sections of the law. Accused Maharaj and Das were arrested in July.