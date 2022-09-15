Sexual abuse, the perversion of a religious and mystery: the nun who denounced her superior and disappeared

In October of last year, the small Belgian town of Termonde, in East Flanders, was shaken from its tranquility by the renovation works in the Convent of Saints Vincent and Paul, adjoining the Catholic school.

The works became the center of attention of the residents, not because of an architectural issue but because of the permanent presence of police and forensic experts while they were being carried out. excavations inside the convent and also in the garden.

The reason did not take long to be known, the Belgian Justice had decided to take advantage of the works to revive a “cold case” that had been shrouded in mystery for almost forty years: the disappearance of the nun Germaine Robberechts56 years old, who disappeared from one day to the next without leaving any trace but a trail of rumors that ranged from elopement with a lover to the possibility of murder.

The town of Termonde was shaken first by the disappearance of Sister Gabrielle, and then by the Canon Mornie sex scandals (Wikipedia)

The oldest neighbors remembered the Sister Gabrielleor Sister Gaby, as they called her at school and in town, because she was a woman who stood out, not only for her affable character and sociability or for the classes she gave at school, but because she was “a modern nun”skillful driver who used to cross the little-traveled streets of Termonde at no slow speed.

With plastic arts studies, in addition to teaching drawing and aesthetics, she was a very good photographer, she made ceramics when she wasn’t playing the accordion, she almost never kept quiet and was always willing to drive her old Peugeot as a driver for her sisters from the convent and to run errands.

It had been that way until March 6, 1982, when she was no longer seen.

Rumors and more rumors

The first version that ran, when a few days had passed since his disappearance, was that of a kidnappingalthough there was no clue that made it plausible.

There was also much talk about the possibility that there run away with a lover. Suddenly, the much-admired “modernity” of Sister Gaby became a reason for suspicion. Her liberal character made her seem compatible with that of a religious retreatant.

Sister Gabrielle’s family never believed that version and her mother, now an older woman, was outraged when she learned that it had been spread from the very bowels of the convent. She went to ask for explanations and the Canon Gaston Morniesuperior of the Catholic school, told her that it was true, that Germaine – she did not call her “Sister Gaby” – she had eloped with a peasant from a nearby town and even gave him the name.

Canon Gastón Mornie, superior of the Catholic school, maintained the theory that Sister Gaby had run away with a lover

Despite her years, Germaine’s mother decided to confirm it on her own and searched for the alleged lover’s house. She was the peasant himself who opened the door, invited her in and introduced her to his wife and children. He told her that yes, of course he knew the nun who was driving the Peugeot, but that he had never even talked to her.

Despite the evidence, the Church and especially Canon Mornie stood firm on their version. As the days went by, it became clear that with this they were trying to embarrass Germaine’s family – very religious people – into burying history.

Even the bishop under whose jurisdiction the convent was sent a letter to the nun’s mother telling her that Germaine “left the convent voluntarily.”

The suspicious canon

At the same time there were other rumors that did not suit the Church or the convent, and especially Canon Mornie. One of the tips received by the police claimed that a few days before his disappearance, the nun had argued strongly with the superior of the school.

Mornie and Sister Gaby knew each other well. The canon did not know how to drive and the nun was always ready to chauffeur him when needed.

During those car trips, the nun could have seen and heard things that did not suit the canon and that could have cost him his life, said the rumor and the police suspected that it could be true.

Gabrielle would have discovered that the canon was carrying out illegal financial dealings that served him to pay for his vices, which were not few. The investigators suspected -and verified- that when Mornie asked the nun to take him to “spiritual retirement” I was actually going to a nearby brothel.

The media reflected the excavations in the convent in search of the remains of Sister Gabrielle

They also learned that shortly before Sister Gaby’s disappearance, Mornie had found on his pillow an anonymous that urged him to abandon his deviations and lead a life according to Christian values.

It didn’t take them long to verify that the only person who had the key to the canon’s bedroom -and all the keys to the convent- was the disappeared nun. They put two plus two together and guessed that after receiving her anonymous letter, which only Sister Gabrielle could have left on the pillow of her bed, Mornie had killed her and disappeared her body to silence her.

With all these suspicions, the police questioned the canon, who denied everything. They asked him to submit to lie detector and accepted: the test could not have turned out worse.

The case seemed solved, but suddenly it was frozen.

the silent partners

Despite the results of the police investigation, Justice decided not to accuse Mornie.

Two months after the disappearance of the nun, the prosecution had not made any charges or questioned the suspect. The newspaper The last news published an article explaining why: the prosecutor in charge of the case belonged to the same circle of wealthy Catholic men from Termonde that Canon Mornie frequented.

Justice did not then investigate the first allegations of sexual abuse against Mornie that were beginning to emerge from the religious school.

While the media dealt with the issue, the Church and Justice decided to remain silent

The Church, for its part, decided to close the deal and remain silent. The bishopric stood firm on the “official” version that Sister Gabrielle had left the habit without telling anyone to run away with a lover. And that she had done it that way so as not to embarrass her family.

The bishop also resolved to support Canon Gastón Mornie in his position at the convent and as director of the Catholic school that depended on him. Nothing has occurred here.

sex scandal

And another eight years passed without anything happening, until a scandal that was impossible to hide broke out.

In 1990, a journalistic investigation of the magazine Currently put the canon in the eye of the storm by linking it to the drug dealing in bars. The publication of the note brought another wave of complaints, with testimonies from children and young people -many of them former students of the school directed by Mornie- accusing him of having sexually abused them, inside and outside the convent.

The magazine also recalled the case of Sister Gabrielle and linked the new complaints to the nun’s disappearance. It was impossible not to: the common denominator was Mornie.

The police intervened, interviewed witnesses and recorded audios with testimonies from the canon’s former students, who recounted their abuses in great detail.

In 1990, a journalistic investigation by Aktuell magazine put the canon in the eye of the storm: he was linked to drug trafficking and sexual abuse

Under interrogation, Mornie denied the abuse and again said that he had had nothing to do with the disappearance of the nun Germaine Robberechts. The lie detector again showed that nothing he said was true.

However, Justice returned to favor the canon. The prosecution considered that the testimonies of sexual abuse were not enough to prosecute him.

Regarding the disappearance of the nun, the Prosecutor’s Office said that there was no compelling evidence that would allow him to be brought to trial. And the “body of the crime” still did not appear.

Canon Gastón Mornie did not spend a single day behind bars although, after this second scandal and its public impact, the bishopric had no choice but to remove him from his posts.

Morniel was assigned to a convent with the order to keep quiet. He spent a couple of years there until he was sent to a psychiatric institute in Zelzate, where he remained hospitalized until his death in 2011.

forty years later

The story, forgotten for decades, came to light again last year, when the Belgian justice decided to take advantage of the remodeling works of the Convent of Saints Vincent and Paul to try to completely close the case.

By order of the Prosecutor’s Office, the work was carried out with the presence of police and forensic experts with a precise objective: find the remains of Germaine Robberechtsif they were buried somewhere in the convent.

It would be a symbolic closure: the crime, if it had been a homicide, had been statute-barred years ago and the alleged culprit, Canon Mornie, had been dead and buried for ten years.

But not even that ending was possible: Sister Gabrielle’s body was not therealthough the mystery of its disappearance once again hovered over the quiet streets of Termonde and the memory of its inhabitants.

