Sexual assault – 12-year-old girl in critical condition of assault, surgery in AIIMS, ventilator in ICU

new Delhi: Three days ago in the country's capital Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, on Tuesday, blood-soaked neighbors were found. The 12-year-old girl is struggling for her life due to severe injuries to the intestines and head. The girl was first rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, but later shifted to AIIMS.

According to news agency ANI, a 12-year-old girl admitted to AIIMS after being sexually assaulted in Paschim Vihar is in critical condition and has been shifted to the Neurosurgery ICU. He is on ventilator and his platelet count is low. Neurosurgery may be required to undergo platelet count improvement.

The girl is admitted in AIIMS. A senior doctor there said that the girl was beaten up and stabbed with a sharp hand. His condition is critical and he is supported by oxygen. He has suffered a severe head injury and is in a critical condition. His rectum and intestines were badly injured, perhaps something was inserted into them. That is why he needed immediate treatment and we had surgery as soon as he came here.

Recalling the serious condition of the girl and the horrors of the Nirbhaya incident, the doctors underwent surgery on the girl as soon as she reached the hospital.

The senior doctor told on Thursday that “during surgery, her rectum and intestines were sewn, stitches were placed at other places of her body. He may also need neurosurgical help. At the moment he does not understand anything, we are monitoring his condition round the clock. “

Special points of the case so far

– Demonstrated anger over the brutality of the girl child, expressed resentment by politicians, activists and others

Finally, Delhi Police on Wednesday night arrested a man for attempted murder and sexual harassment.

– Police said that the accused has been identified based on CCTV footage.

– The accused also has an old criminal record

– Police said that the accused has been identified as 33-year-old Krishna

– Krishna has four cases including murder, attempt to murder, etc.

More than 20 teams of Delhi Police formed, scanned footage of more than 100 CCTV cameras

Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh said, “The 12-year-old girl was tortured on Tuesday. A case has been registered under the Poxo law. More than 20 teams were formed. Teams searched footage of more than 100 CCTV cameras. Suspects with similar backgrounds were questioned. Finally, the accused was arrested on Thursday.

The child’s parents work in a factory

The parents of this girl, a resident of Paschim Vihar, work in a factory. She lived with her parents and sister. She was alone in the house at the time of the incident and her neighbors were found soaked in blood on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister gave 10 lakh ex-gratia

After leaving the hospital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the cruelty that has been done to the girl has given the soul a tinkle, the government will appoint the best lawyer to ensure that the guilty gets a severe punishment. He said that it is not possible to tell him the injuries he has suffered due to this barbaric attack on the girl. CM has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the girl’s family.

Shocked the spirit soul with the baby

Before going to AIIMS, Kejriwal had tweeted, “The information of a brutal incident with a girl has sent the soul to the inside. It is not tolerable for such poor criminals to roam freely. ” The Chief Minister said that he had given Delhi Police Commissioner S.K. N. Have talked to Srivastava. He said that the Delhi government will appoint the best lawyer to ensure that the convict gets severe punishment.

Humanity is again ashamed

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana tweeted, “A shameful incident of rape has occurred in Piragadhi area of ​​the national capital with a 13-year-old girl from Bihar. Humanity is again embarrassed by this incident, it shows how much hatred towards women in society. Those doing this should be hanged.