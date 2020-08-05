Sexual assault and assault of 12-year-old girl in Delhi, treatment underway at AIIMS

new Delhi: The nation’s capital Delhi once again has a shameful incident. A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and attacked in the capital’s Paschim Vihar area. His condition is critical and he was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He is then admitted to AIIMS, where he is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case under POCSO Act and started investigation. Also Read – Covid-19: 805 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi, death toll increased to 4021

