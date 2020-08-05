Entertainment

Sexual assault and assault of 12-year-old girl in Delhi, treatment underway at AIIMS

August 5, 2020
new Delhi: The nation’s capital Delhi once again has a shameful incident. A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and attacked in the capital’s Paschim Vihar area. His condition is critical and he was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He is then admitted to AIIMS, where he is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case under POCSO Act and started investigation. Also Read – Covid-19: 805 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi, death toll increased to 4021

According to the police, this incident happened in Paschim Vihar area of ​​the capital Delhi on Tuesday i.e. on Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and assaulted. He was first taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later referred to AIIMS.

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and assaulted yesterday in Paschim Vihar area of ​​Delhi. After this he was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later referred to AIIMS. Delhi Police has registered a case under various provisions including POCSO Act.

