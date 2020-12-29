Sexual Harassment of Women Doctors: patients in online session are talking dirty to women doctors

Sexual Harassment of Women Doctors: It is becoming increasingly difficult for women doctors to offer 24X7 online consultations. Online consultation websites are becoming a hangout of harassment of women doctors. On the other hand, instead of giving information about it to the police, the websites are trying to hide it and are applying some such techniques to reduce such cases. But they are not getting success. On these websites people are doing vulgar actions with women doctors and making lewd comments on them. Also Read – Doctors engaged in ‘Corona’s Duty’ to be discharged? Supreme court gave this instruction to the central government

Such is the story of harassment of women doctors that during online consultations, patient women have started talking to them in front of them in a masterbat and rude. Please tell that the Regulatory had issued an order in May this year, which said that in telemedicine consultations, it is necessary for the patient and the doctor to know each other. But most websites are not following this rule. Even in most of the cases, it is happening that after few seconds and minutes of registration on the website, patients are getting doctors for consultation.

Female doctors are being harassed as fake patients

Patients are registering on the website from different ID numbers, many male patients are registering in the name of a female patient. Doctors know this when they start to engage the patient.

Female doctors are being troubled by such activities of such patients and in that case the patient is being blocked on the website. But such patients do not stop here, they become fake patients and are targeting another female doctor. Such websites have not done anything to identify or block such patients or complain about them.

Some such fake patients send a friend request to doctors on Facebook and Instagram and demand their personal number from them, due to which doctors are changing their privacy settings.

Such patients are also getting convenience because the consultation facility is being offered on these websites for a few hundred rupees. Most of these websites are offering unlimited free consultations or consultations on a limited basis in a day. A female doctor told, “It is very scary especially for the first time. He told that most such calls come at night. Now we have requested companies to keep male doctors on duty at night.

Doctors try to ensure that the identity of the patients coming for the consultation is ensured, but the websites have not yet created any mechanism to reduce such incidents.