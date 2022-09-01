Sexual violence, forced medical treatment and arbitrary detention: the Chinese regime’s brutal torture of Uyghurs

File image of workers walking the perimeter of what is officially known as a vocational education center in Dabancheng, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

The UN warned this Wednesday of the possible commission of “crimes against humanity” in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, in an expected report published minutes before Michelle Bachelet left her post as High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“The scope of the arbitrary and discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and members of other predominantly Muslim groups (…) may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity”affirms the report in its conclusions.

The 48-page report – which has been in the works for three years – points out details of the atrocities committed by the Chinese regime against this minority in the “reeducation camps”.

“The treatment of people detained in the system of so-called vocational and technical training centers is worrying. Allegations of patterns of torture o bad treatmentsincluding the forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible, as are reports of individual incidents of sexual and gender-based violence”, emphasizes the text.

Police officers at the outer entrance of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng, west China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, 23 April 2021. Urumqi No. 3, the largest detention center for China is twice the size of Vatican City and holds at least 10,000 inmates (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The fifth chapter of the document, entitled “Conditions and treatment in the ‘Education and Vocational Training Centers’, reveals various violations of human rights. “Former detainees interviewed by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had spent periods of time, generally between two months and 18 monthsat centers in eight different geographical locations, including Ili, Aksu, Bayingol, Hotan, Karamay and Urumqi autonomous prefectures. Two-thirds of the 26 former detainees interviewed stated that they had been subjected to treatment amounting to torture and/or other forms of ill-treatment, either in the vocational training centers themselves or in the context of the referral processes to the centers of detention. vocational training”points to the text.

And he adds: “These complaints indicate that ill-treatment took place during interrogation or as a form of punishment for (alleged) infractions. Accounts included being beaten with batons, including electric batons, while they were tied hand and foot in the so-called ‘tiger chair’ ; have been subjected to interrogations with water on the face ; have been subjected to prolonged isolation; and have been forced to sit motionless on small stools for prolonged periods.

“People who reported being beaten to extract confessions described being taken to interrogation rooms that were separate from the cells or dormitories where people were staying. More than two-thirds of people also reported that, before being transferred to a vocational and technical training center, they were held in police stations, where they described similar cases of beatings while they were also immobilized in a ‘tiger chair’ in those facilities,” warns the report.

File photo: A door of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center is pictured in Dabancheng, in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on September 4, 2018 (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Another aspect pointed out is that referred to the forced medical treatment: “Almost all of the interviewees described being were regularly given injections, pills, or both , as well as that blood samples were regularly collected in the facilities of the vocational training center.”

“Interviewees were consistent in their descriptions of how the drugs administered made them feel drowsy. One interviewee, for example, described the process as follows: ‘We were getting one tablet a day. It looked like aspirin. They would line us up and someone wearing gloves would systematically check our mouths to make sure we swallowed it.’ Although the frequency of these medical interventions and treatments varied according to the interviewees, both the injections and the administration of what were described as ‘white pills’ occurred at the beginning of their internment and throughout their stay in the vocational training centres. None of the interviewees was duly informed about these medical treatments, nor did they feel in a position to refuse them. . In such circumstances, informed consent cannot be inferred.” warns the report.

And some former detainees also spoke of various forms of sexual violence, including some cases of rape, which mainly affected women.

“These accounts included being forced by guards to perform oral sex in the context of interrogation and various forms of sexual humiliation, including forced nudity. The stories also described how the rapes took place outside the bedrooms, in separate rooms without cameras. In addition, several women reported that they were undergoing invasive gynecological examinationsincluding one woman who described this taking place in a group setting that ‘made the older women cringe and the younger women cry’, because they didn’t understand what was happening.”

The Chinese regime has strongly denied these claims, often through personal or gendered attacks on women who have publicly denounced these allegations.

People stand in a guard tower at the perimeter wall of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng, west China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein )

“These human rights violations, as documented in this assessment, stem from a domestic ‘anti-terrorism law system’ that is deeply problematic from the perspective of international human rights norms and standards. It contains vague, broad, and open concepts that leave officials with great discretion to interpret and apply broad powers of investigation, prevention, and coercion, in a context of limited guarantees and little independent supervision. This framework, which is vulnerable to discriminatory application, has led in practice to the large-scale arbitrary deprivation of liberty of members of the Uyghur community and other predominantly Muslim communities (…) at least between 2017 and 2019”, warns the report.

And it concludes: “The arbitrary detention systems and the patterns of abuse related to them in the ‘Vocational Education and Training Centers’ (VET) and in other detention centers occur in the context of broader discrimination against members of the Uyghur minority and other predominantly Muslim minorities, based on perceived security threats emanating from individual members of these groups. This has included far-reaching, arbitrary and discriminatory restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms, in violation of international standards”.

This report has been published a week after Bachelet denounced pressure for the imminent publication of the document, receiving a letter signed by 40 countries and whose name the High Commissioner did not want to reveal. Bachelet visited Xinjiang and other Chinese regions last May. During the visit, he refrained from criticizing Beijing’s policies in the region, which drew criticism from many countries for his ambiguity regarding human rights violations in the region.

With information from AFP and EuropaPress

