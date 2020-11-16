SF Studios Signs Deal With Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

SF Studios has inked a distribution take care of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) to launch the studio’s movie and tv content material throughout the Nordic and Baltic areas.

Beginning on March 1, the deal will cowl a board vary of content material from Universal, notably the brand new instalments of the “Trolls World Tour,” the “Jurassic World” and “Quick and Livid” franchises. The pact may also cowl “Quick & Livid 8,” in addition to the entire library of Illumination household motion pictures, together with the anticipated “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Additionally included within the pact is content material from DreamWorks Animation, and the Downton Abbey sequence, amongst others.

“The settlement with Universal comes at a time after we are repositioning the bodily house leisure enterprise and are aiming to drive it a lot additional,” stated Martin Brandtler, SF Studios’ Nordic head of house leisure distribution.

“We share the identical fundamental perception within the format and its future prospects, and Universal’s esteemed catalog and distinctive slate of thrilling new content material ought to appeal to an enormous shopper base within the Nordic and Baltic markets,” added Brandtler.

John Revill, the manager VP of worldwide partnerships at UPHE, stated the “collaboration with SF Studios offers an vital alternative for us to make sure the longevity of [Universal’s] bodily enterprise and create larger scale throughout the Nordics and Baltics throughout this distinctive and transformative time within the house leisure area.”

Revill stated the partnership with SF Studios would enable Universal to be “ideally positioned to navigate the modifications within the enterprise whereas additional creating [its] retail footprint all through these areas.”

SF Studios boasts offers with Sony to distribute its bodily house leisure merchandise within the Nordic and Baltic markets, in addition to with Warner Bros. within the Nordic market. SF Studios has been dealing with the gross sales, advertising and marketing and distribution of Warner Bros. Pictures’ motion pictures in theaters throughout Denmark, Norway and Finland since 2011.

One of many world’s oldest firm, the 101-year-old SF Studios is the Nordics’ main movie studio with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and workplaces in Oslo, Copenhagen, Helsinki and London. The corporate is concerned in manufacturing and distribution of movies and TV sequence, in addition to digital providers comparable to SF Anytime and SF Youngsters.