SF Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer for Big-Budget Thriller Omerta 6/12

SF Studios has launched the primary teaser trailer for the anticipated motion thriller “Omerta 6/12” which simply wrapped capturing. The large-budget movie is directed by Aku Louhimies and stars Finnish actor Jasper Pääkkönen (“Da 5 Bloods,” “BlacKkKlansman”) and Swedish actors Nanna Blondell (“Crimson Dot”) and Sverrir Gudnason (“Borg vs. McEnroe”).

“Omertà 6/12” is anticipated to premiere in theaters in Nov. and is being represented in worldwide markets by REinvent Worldwide Gross sales. SF Studios will distribute the movie within the Nordics.

Based mostly on llkka Remes’s bestselling novel “6/12,” the movie follows Max Tanner, a Finnish secret service agent working for European Union’s particular forces. Jari Olavi Rantala wrote the difference primarily based on the screenplay by Antti J. Jokinen and Mika Karttunen.

The teaser trailer takes the viewers proper in the course of Finland’s Independence Day. Festivities take a tragic flip when the Presidential Palace is attacked, and the heads of state are taken hostage.

The plot revolves across the agent Tanner who is ready because the negotiator of the hostage disaster and realises that the terrorist assault is a plan to destabilize the safety of Europe.

“Omerta 6/12” is produced by the Finnish firm Cinematic with producers Antti J. Jokinen, Sirkka Rautiainen, Mikko Tenhunen, Evelin Penttilä and government producers Mikko Kodisoja, Thomas Fanning and Sara Norberg from Cinematic and Yaba Holst from SF Studios.

Conceived as a franchise, “Omerta” is being made into a movie in addition to a four-episode TV sequence to be launched on C Extra in 2022. The movie and sequence are being co-produced with Estonian Stellar Movie and with the help from The Finnish Movie Basis, amongst others.