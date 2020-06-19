SF9 Scores No. 2 On Oricon’s Daily Singles Chart With “Good Man”

SF9’s Japanese single “Good Man” grabbed the No. 2 spot on Oricon’s every day singles chart!

On June 17, SF9 launched their new single “Good Man,” which options the Japanese model of the title monitor off their first full Korean album “SF9 COLLECTION.” The Korean model got here out in January and earned the group their first three music present wins.

On the every day singles chart of Japan’s largest music statistics web site Oricon for June 16, “Good Man” took No. 2.

SF9 is presently on the brink of make a comeback in Korea in July.

Congratulations to SF9!

Watch the Japanese model of “Good Man” under!

