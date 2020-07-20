SF9’s Chani And Lee Sang Yi’s Sudden Proximity Leaves Lee Cho Hee Flabbergasted In “As soon as Once more”

Lee Sang Yi and SF9’s Chani at the moment are the closest of mates in “As soon as Once more”!

Spoilers

In the earlier episodes, Yoon Jae Suk (Lee Sang Yi) and Ji Received (Chani) grew to become shut mates impulsively, complicated Tune Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee). Ji Received didn’t present up for lessons nor reply to Tune Da Hee’s efforts to get in contact with him, but it surely turned out that Ji Received had been in contact with Yoon Jae Suk. Tune Da Hee then bumped into the 2 of them fortunately sharing a dialog.

In the brand new stills, Yoon Jae Suk and Ji Received share an emotional hug as Tune Da Hee seems at them with a confused expression. It was shared that Tune Da Hee will explode out of jealousy over Yoon Jae Suk and Ji Received’s shut relationship.

After sending Ji Received off, Tune Da Hee and Yoon Jae Suk will meet somebody sudden. Their eventful day will likely be proven within the July 19 broadcast of the drama at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more” right here:

Watch Now

