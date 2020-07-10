SF9’s Chani Makes Lee Cho Hee’s Heart Flutter On “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has unveiled a sneak peek of the evolving dynamic between SF9’s Chani and Lee Cho Hee!

On the earlier episode of the drama, Chani’s character Ji Gained turned an sudden impediment within the budding romance between Track Da Hee (performed by Lee Cho Hee) and Yoon Jae Suk (performed by Lee Sang Yi).

First, Yoon Jae Suk was shocked to seek out out that the “Ji Gained” Track Da Hee was all the time speaking about was truly a person and never a lady, as he had all the time assumed. In the meantime, Ji Gained appeared greatly surprised when Yoon Jae Suk launched himself as Track Da Hee’s boyfriend, and when Yoon Jae Suk stated he’d see him once more subsequent time, Ji Gained appeared a bit sad as he responded, “Oh, so that you’ll be coming once more?”

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Ji Gained and Track Da Hee proceed to develop nearer as school classmates—however it seems as if Ji Gained’s emotions for her have gotten increasingly apparent. Whereas learning collectively, the youthful man is unable to tear his eyes off Track Da Hee, and he even thoughtfully blocks the daylight for her together with his hand, making her coronary heart skip a beat in opposition to her will.

Nevertheless, in contrast to the cheerful Ji Gained, Track Da Hee appears to be like torn as she faces the man pupil, making viewers curious as to what is going to unfold between the 2 classmates—and the way it will have an effect on Track Da Hee’s relationship with Yoon Jae Suk.

To search out out what occurs between Ji Gained and Track Da Hee, tune in to the subsequent episode of “As soon as Once more” on July 11 at 7:55 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, atone for the newest episode of the drama with English subtitles beneath:

