SF9’s Chani, Park Jung Yeon, And N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub Confirmed For New Musical Fantasy Drama

SKY Channel’s upcoming romance drama “Are You Leaving” (literal title) has confirmed its forged lineup!

Primarily based on a webtoon of the identical title, “Are You Leaving” is a musical fantasy romance drama that follows the love and goals of younger adults of their 20s. SF9’s Chani will probably be taking part in the function of Park Yeon, a musician often called one among three musical geniuses together with U Reuk and Wang San Ak. Rookie actress Park Jung Yeon will probably be starring as Min Yoo Jung, a busker from current instances. A musician prior to now and common idol within the current, the function of Lee Gained will probably be performed by N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub. One other character to look out for is Do Younger, who’s an leisure company director.

Chani rose to stardom together with his function within the hit drama “SKY Citadel.” With Park Yeon’s character, he’ll painting a genius musician from the previous. He has a good-natured, sincere, and naive character, and love is every part to him.

Park Jung Yeon, who starred within the drama “King Maker: The Change of Future,” will tackle the daring Min Yoo Jung. When she was younger, her household was separated after going bankrupt, and she or he has taken care of herself since then. Going through monetary difficulties as an grownup, Yoo Jung takes a depart of absence from college and fills her schedule with a number of part-time jobs. Sooner or later, she awakens Park Yeon and begins to have braveness in chasing her goals of changing into a singer.

N.Flying’s chief and actor Lee Seung Hyub will change into a passionate vocalist by way of his character Lee Gained. As a star vocalist, he has a rare sense of need and willpower in terms of work. Fairly than with pure expertise, he rose to the highest by way of laborious work. He applies this work ethic to his mission of profitable Yoo Jung’s coronary heart.

“Are You Leaving” will unravel on the backdrops of courtroom music halls of the Joseon period in addition to the leisure businesses of current instances. It goals to be the primary net drama collection that takes a jab at telling a narrative throughout time durations whereas additionally incorporating fantasy, music, and romance.

“Are You Leaving” will probably be pre-released on the OTT platform Seezn in January 2021 earlier than formally airing on SKY Channel.

