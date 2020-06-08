SF9’s Chani To Make A Cameo Appearance On “As soon as Once more”

SF9’s Chani will probably be making a particular look on the KBS 2TV drama “As soon as Once more”!

On June 8, it was confirmed that Chani will probably be showing within the common weekend drama “As soon as Once more.” Within the final episode, Music Da Hee (performed by Lee Cho Hee) handed her switch take a look at and commenced her life as a college scholar. Chani is ready to seem as one among Da Hee’s faculty mates and lots of viewers are curious to see how he impacts her love line with Yoon Jae Suk (performed by Lee Sang Yi).

Earlier than debuting as a member of SF9, Chani was a toddler actor. After his idol debut, he has appeared in hit dramas reminiscent of “Sign” and “SKY Fort.”

“As soon as Once more” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 7:55 p.m. KST. The favored drama has repeatedly claimed the highest spot of most-watched weekend drama, most lately breaking previous the 30 p.c barrier nationwide.

Watch final week’s episode of “As soon as Once more” beneath!

