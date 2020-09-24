SF9’s Hwiyoung, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, And More Confirmed To Star In New Romance Web Drama

SF9’s Hwiyoung and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon shall be starring in a brand new net drama collectively!

On September 24, OSEN reported that Hwiyoung and Miyeon had been solid for the online drama “Replay” (literal title).

Following reviews, Coronary heart Individuals, the corporate that produced the online drama “Our Baseball,” revealed that the brand new net drama “Replay” had completed casting the primary characters and had begun filming.

“Replay” shall be a relatable romance story in regards to the goals and love of 18-year-olds in the course of the time when they’re most clumsy, insecure, and harmless. Just like the title, the drama shall be informed by replaying the previous in current time. Well-known artists will take part in singing the OSTs for the drama, making viewers fall even deeper into the story emotionally.

The male lead shall be performed by rookie actor Kim Min Chul, who starred within the net dramas “Courting Class” and “The Responsible Secret.” Miyeon will play the function of the feminine lead, and Hwiyoung has been solid because the function of Lee Ji Hoon. Choi Ji Soo will play Im Web optimization Eun, Marco will play Shim Tae Younger, and Kwon Hyuk Soo will make a particular look as In Ho.

This shall be Miyeon’s first appearing function since her debut by (G)I-DLE’s first mini album “I Am” in Might 2018. Viewers are already curious to see what sort of transformation she’ll present within the upcoming net drama.

Hwiyoung is presently starring within the net music drama “DokGoBin is Updating” as the bogus intelligence (AI) robotic Dokgo Bin. He can even be starring within the prequel to “The Mermaid Prince,” “The Mermaid Prince: The Starting,” because the function of Yoon Gun, a personality that appears chilly on the skin however is definitely a romantic at coronary heart and solely has eyes for one individual.

“Replay” is slated to air within the second half of this yr.

