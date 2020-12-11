SF9’s Japanese Album “Golden Echo” Lands No. 2 On Oricon’s Daily Album Chart

SF9 has scored No. 2 on Oricon’s each day album chart with “Golden Echo”!

On December 9, SF9 launched their third full-length Japanese album “Golden Echo.” Regardless of being unable to advertise in Japan resulting from COVID-19, the group scored No. 2 on the December 8-dated each day album chart of Japan’s largest music statistics website Oricon!

This album consists of Japanese variations of their Korean title tracks “Summer season Breeze,” “Good Man,” “RPM,” and 7 different tracks.

Congratulations to SF9! Watch the Japanese model of “Summer season Breeze” beneath:

