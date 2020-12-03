SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Are Co-Workers About To Turn Into Something More In New Romance Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” (literal translation) has unveiled a sneak peek of its two leads!

An adaptation of a preferred internet novel, “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” will inform the love story of the perfectionist Yoon Track Ah (performed by Won Jin Ah) and her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung (performed by Rowoon), who works together with her on the advertising crew for a cosmetics model.

In the newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Yoon Track Ah and Chae Hyun Seung work facet by facet as they sport matching worker IDs. Throughout a gathering within the convention room, Yoon Track Ah exudes a relaxed, assured air as an skilled worker in her third yr on the firm, whereas Chae Hyun Seung appears adorably keen as a rookie addition to the crew. Though he might lack Yoon Track Ah’s skilled poise, the twinkle in his eye reveals his dedication to do nicely in his first yr on the job.

One other picture captures the 2 co-workers in a tense second as they look up from Yoon Track Ah’s desk collectively within the workplace. Chae Hyun Seung’s regular puppy-like smile is gone, and his gaze is cautious as they each pay shut consideration to one thing occurring off-camera—piquing viewers’ curiosity as to what might need the 2 workers on edge.

“Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” is at the moment slated to premiere in January 2021, following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Reside On.”

