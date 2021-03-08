SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Become Distant From Each Other In “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” shared a glimpse of SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah’s awkward reunion within the upcoming episode!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama concerning the sophisticated workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising group for a cosmetics model known as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

Beforehand, Yoon Tune Ah moved to Europe for work, and he or she returned to Korea after three years. Sadly, many issues modified, together with the perspective of Chae Hyun Seung. She tried to strategy him, however he turned his again to her, signaling an issue of their relationship.

In the primary set of stills, Yoon Tune Ah and Chae Hyun Seung have a clumsy reunion. Yoon Tune Ah is directed to a ready room, which occurs to be the place he’s. Yoon Tune Ah sits awkwardly in her seat, and Chae Hyun Seung simply provides her a well mannered smile that’s void of any tender feelings. The 2 stay bodily and emotionally distant, leaving viewers to invest about their love life. In addition, Yoo Jae Kyung (Yang Jo Ah), Ahn Yoo Solar (Kim Han Na), and Kang Soo Mi (Kim Hye In) come along with severe expressions as they attempt to guess what occurred between the couple.

The subsequent set of images present a drunk and disoriented Yoon Tune Ah. She has at all times been thorough and arranged, so it’s odd to see her so weak and confused. Chae Hyun Seung gazes at her with combined emotions. If this was three years in the past, he would’ve rapidly picked her up and brought care of her, however now, he retains his distant from her. Yoon Tune Ah stumbles, and though Chae Hyun Seung is fast to catch her, he solely helps her as a colleague. Viewers are trying ahead to discovering out why Chae Hyun Seung is drawing a agency line between them.

The subsequent episode of “She Would Never Know” airs on March 8 at 9 p.m. KST.

