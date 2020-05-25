SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Confirmed To Lead New Office Romance Drama

SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah might be enjoying lead roles in a brand new romance drama!

Primarily based on a preferred 2017 net novel of the identical identify, “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” is an workplace romance that tells the love story between a stunning sunbae (somebody senior at work, college, or in an business) and a daring hoobae (junior) who has all of it: attractiveness, cuteness, sexiness, and a severe aura.

Won Jin Ah takes on the position of Yoon Tune Ah, who works at a cosmetics firm as an expert model marketer. She desires of getting her personal cosmetics model someday. Rowoon will play the easy hoobae cosmetics model marketer Chae Hyun Seung.

“Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” might be directed by Lee Dong Yoon, whose earlier works embrace “The Queen’s Classroom” and “Feast of The Gods.” The drama is slated to air within the first half of 2021.

