SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Get Close While Working After Hours On “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” has set viewers’ hearts aflutter with a sneak peek of the chemistry between SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah!

An adaptation of a well-liked internet novel, “She Would Never Know” is a brand new drama concerning the difficult workplace love story of two co-workers on the advertising and marketing staff for cosmetics model Klar. Won Jin Ah stars as perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas Rowoon performs her smitten youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung, who solely has eyes for her.

Spoilers

On January 23, the drama launched new stills of a second from its upcoming episode when the 2 leads wind up spending time alone collectively within the workplace late at night time. With an array of Klar merchandise lined up on the desk earlier than them, the 2 advertising and marketing workers got down to check the sweetness merchandise themselves—and, like a professional, Chae Hyun Seung is even sporting a scarf to maintain his hair out of the best way.

Nevertheless, within the midst of their trials, Yoon Tune Ah finds herself unexpectedly flustered when Chae Hyun Seung closes his eyes and leans in, bringing his face so near hers that she may virtually rely his eyelashes. Regardless of having coolly rejected him when Chae Hyun Seung caught her off guard along with his sudden declaration of curiosity, Yoon Tune Ah’s stoic entrance visibly wavers as she freezes for a second to stare at him with large eyes.

To learn how Yoon Tune Ah and Chae Hyun Seung’s relationship will change throughout their late night time on the workplace, tune in to the subsequent episode of “She Would Never Know” on January 25 at 9 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, watch Rowoon in “Extraordinary You” with subtitles beneath:

