SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Share A Romantic Kiss In 1st Poster For Upcoming Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” (literal translation) has launched its swoon-worthy first poster!

An adaptation of a preferred internet novel, “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” will inform the love story of the perfectionist Yoon Music Ah (performed by Won Jin Ah) and her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung (performed by Rowoon), who works together with her on the advertising and marketing staff for a cosmetics model.

In the newly launched poster for the upcoming drama, Yoon Music Ah and Chae Hyun Seung share a passionate kiss in the course of the road simply because the solar units, with time showing to cease for the 2 lovers as others move them by.

The romantic second is adorned with the caption: “Work and romance: do each of this stuff with me, sunbae [a term of address for a senior colleague].”

“Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” is at the moment slated to premiere in January 2021, following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Reside On.”

Are you excited to see Rowoon and Won Jin Ah on this new romance drama?

In the meantime, try “Reside On” with English subtitles beneath!

