SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Share Fateful 1st Meeting In “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “She Would Never Know” has unveiled a sneak peek of SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah’s very first encounter!

An adaptation of a preferred internet novel, “She Would Never Know” will inform the sophisticated workplace love story of two co-workers who work collectively on a advertising staff for cosmetics model Klar. Won Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas Rowoon will play her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. Though Yoon Tune Ah is initially unable to see Chae Hyun Seung as something apart from a youthful colleague, Chae Hyun Seung solely has eyes for her.

The upcoming drama has now shared a glimpse of Yoon Tune Ah and Chae Hyun Seung assembly for the primary time up to now. One yr earlier than the drama’s story begins, Chae Hyun Seung meets his future co-worker at a recruiting data session for school college students.

In the pictures, faculty scholar Chae Hyun Seung seems barely stunned as he stands earlier than Yoon Tune Ah, who’s attending the occasion as a consultant for Klar. Notably, the 2 share a private interplay as Yoon Tune Ah fingers Chae Hyun Seung a pen, resulting in a short second during which the 2 characters’ fingertips contact.

To search out out what sort of feelings this primary assembly will give rise to—and the way it will have an effect on the 2 characters’ lives sooner or later—tune in to the premiere of “She Would Never Know” on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Rowoon in his drama “Extraordinary You” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)