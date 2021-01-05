SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Share How They Prepared For Roles In “She Would Never Know”

SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah revealed simply how a lot onerous work went into getting ready for their roles within the upcoming JTBC drama “She Would Never Know”!

An adaptation of a well-liked net novel, “She Would Never Know” will inform the difficult workplace love story of two co-workers on a advertising staff for a cosmetics model. Won Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas Rowoon will play her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung, who has been with the corporate for a 12 months. Though Yoon Tune Ah is initially unable to see Chae Hyun Seung as something aside from a youthful colleague, Chae Hyun Seung solely has eyes for her.

In addition to following the heart-fluttering romance between the 2 leads, the drama can even introduce the method that entrepreneurs undergo to introduce varied make-up merchandise to the world.

Won Jin Ah revealed how she grew extra immersed in her function as Yoon Tune Ah. She stated, “Once I was getting ready for my function, I discovered a number of vlogs made by make-up firm entrepreneurs. Whereas watching these movies, I thought of what Yoon Tune Ah’s each day routine can be as a marketer and workplace employee. I’m particularly grateful that the producers organized a time to satisfy actual make-up model advertising workers. It was a possibility for me to simply and comfortably entry every thing about life within the workplace and a marketer’s duties, which I wouldn’t know something about with out experiencing it. I’m actually grateful to the workers who discovered the time amidst their busy schedules to satisfy with me.”

Rowoon additionally spoke concerning the analysis he did for his personal function as Chae Hyun Seung. He stated, “The director stated that it could be a good suggestion to check with magnificence YouTubers as a way to perceive the components of the script that take care of make-up merchandise, so I looked for these movies with curiosity. Additionally, after I went to the salon I paid consideration to the merchandise that I might usually simply go by and requested the pinnacle stylist about them. By doing this, I’ve realized extra about Chae Hyun Seung’s line of labor.”

“She Would Never Know” premieres on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Stay On.”

In the meantime, try “Stay On” with English subtitles beneath!

