SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Talk About Their Upcoming Drama “She Would Never Know,” The Atmosphere On The Set, And More

“She Would Never Know” co-stars SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah confirmed off their impressing chemistry within the February concern of Elle journal!

An adaptation of a preferred internet novel, “She Would Never Know” will inform the difficult workplace love story of two coworkers on a advertising staff for a cosmetics model. Won Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas Rowoon will play her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

They posed in trendy enterprise apparel that made them completely immerse with their roles as workplace employees. In an interview to accompany their pictorial, they talked about numerous subjects involving their drama.

Won Jin Ah talked about her character Yoon Tune Ah, saying, “She has been a marketer for 3 years. She has her personal private scar, however I didn’t need her to look weak due to that.”

Then she shared her ideas on her co-star Rowoon. She commented, “There may be some sort of stress at first if you work with senior actors, however Rowoon could be very mature. Due to him, I used to be in a position to get snug rapidly.”

Rowoon talked about the drama set, saying, “The ambiance on the set is basically nice. The director can be open to accepting everybody’s opinions.”

That is his second time enjoying the male lead together with his first being in “Extraordinary You,” and he shared, “Performing and singing are requirements to me. They’re each artistic endeavors, however the catharsis is totally different.”

Their full pictorial and interview can be within the February concern of Elle.

“She Would Never Know” premieres on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

