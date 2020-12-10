SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah’s Upcoming Romance Drama Sets Premiere Date + Reveals New Posters

JTBC’s upcoming drama “She Would By no means Know” (previously referred to as “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick”) has formally set its premiere date!

An adaptation of a well-liked net novel, “She Would By no means Know” will inform the love story of the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah (performed by Won Jin Ah) and her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung (performed by Rowoon), who works together with her on the advertising staff for a cosmetics model.

On December 10, JTBC introduced that the highly-anticipated drama could be premiering on January 18—and launched new posters of its 4 leads.

In her character poster, Won Jin Ah seems assured and poised because the skilled Yoon Tune Ah. The noticeable breeze floating by means of her hair means that she has simply turned again to take a look at somebody calling out for her.

That individual calling out for Yoon Tune Ah may very nicely be Chae Hyun Seung, whose heat, light gaze is fastened on one individual and one individual alone.

In the meantime, Lee Hyun Wook exudes a extra skilled aura because the fiercely formidable advertising staff director Lee Jae Shin, who has climbed up the corporate ladder armed with nothing however his wits and intense drive to succeed.

Lastly, Lee Joo Bin seems polished because the modern Lee Hyo Joo, the granddaughter of the cosmetics firm’s founder and a rising star within the pictures world. Though she seems frosty and aloof on the surface, Lee Hyo Joo is secretly lonely inside, and he or she winds up getting entangled with Yoon Tune Ah, Chae Hyun Seung, and Lee Jae Shin in surprising methods.

“She Would By no means Know” will premiere on January 18, 2021, following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Reside On.”

Within the meantime, take a look at “Reside On” with English subtitles beneath!

