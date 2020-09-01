SF9’s Rowoon Compares Singing And Performing, Talks About His Character In Upcoming Drama, And More

SF9’s Rowoon teamed up with Cosmopolitan Korea for a pictorial!

In an interview that adopted his photograph shoot, Rowoon talked in regards to the variations between singing and appearing, described his character from his upcoming drama, and shared what values he finds most essential.

Rowoon shared his ideas on feedback about his look. He stated, “Often, after I hear somebody inform me that I’m handsome, I’ll say, ‘Thanks,’ however I truly don’t actually prefer it once they say that.”

He defined, “If there’s one thing that I’ve realized whereas working within the leisure trade, it’s that nothing works out simply since you’re good trying. I need to make myself higher on the within quite than my outer look, and I hope I can present that by my music or appearing. I discover people who find themselves sturdy on the within quite than the skin to be extra spectacular.”

Rowoon talked in regards to the variations between working by himself and with SF9. “Once I’m with my members, I attempt to go together with them,” he stated. “Even when I don’t communicate up about one thing, it’s reassuring that somebody is subsequent to me. Once I’m on my own, I’ve rather a lot to do by myself, so I really feel a number of occasions extra accountable. That’s why I really feel like I’m extra on edge.”

He additionally in contrast being on the stage as a singer and standing in entrance of the digital camera as an actor. “I get emotional generally after I’m singing with my followers proper in entrance me,” he stated. “I feel, ‘What sort of particular person am I for them to love me a lot?’ I actually really feel their sincerity so I’m grateful and likewise sorry.”

He continued, “Once I’m appearing, I attempt to keep in mind what it felt prefer to learn the script for the primary time. I take into consideration which elements appear interesting and enjoyable. I feel I get pleasure from it after I naturally act out the emotions from these occasions.”

On the subject of his upcoming drama “Sunbae, Don’t Put on That Lipstick” (literal title), Rowoon in contrast himself to his character Chae Hyun Seung. “There was one thing that I’ve wished to check out, and that was having numerous strains,” he stated. “I used to be additionally attracted by the truth that my character has a really outspoken character. He’s totally different from my very own character as a result of he’s refreshingly trustworthy.”

Rowoon talked about desirous to attempt totally different genres apart from romance. He stated, “That is me being formidable, however I need to attempt once more ranging from small roles, whatever the style. I need to turn out to be stronger. Since I need to act and sing without end, I feel beginning over with this angle is true for me. I nonetheless really feel nervous [about acting], and I feel to myself, ‘How wouldn’t it be to start out over with the mindset that I’ve proper now?’”

Rowoon additionally shared his ideas on being 25 years outdated. “I feel that I ought to be capable to make errors at my age,” he stated. “I just lately discovered that 25-year-olds often return from necessary navy service, return to high school, and look into potential profession paths.”

He continued, “I didn’t learn about that as a result of everybody round me was debuting and selling actively. After broadening my horizons a bit, I noticed I’m very grateful to be doing this sort of work at a younger age. In fact I’ve to really feel that rather more accountable. I feel taking accountability implies that individuals are acknowledging my skills.”

Rowoon then revealed what he’d say to his 20-year-old self. Laughing, he stated, “Don’t play, research as an alternative!” He continued, “I need to inform myself to check without end. I prefer to sing, and I discover it enjoyable, but when I’m to make others empathize with me and really feel glad, I feel I would like to check extra about these emotional points. I’m wondering if I might’ve been capable of expertise extra issues as a 25-year-old if I had associated extra to emotional issues and hung onto that quite than my tutorial research.”

Rowoon added that though he’d labored arduous particularly throughout his trainee days, his mind-set had been too one-dimensional. “I simply labored by no matter got here up and ready for the subsequent factor,” he stated.

As a ultimate thought, Rowoon commented that he believes equality and equity are a very powerful values for folks as of late. “We’d like to have the ability to settle for issues calmly quite than all the time combat as a result of somebody’s beliefs are totally different from ours,” he stated. “I additionally actually hate discrimination. I feel that’s when relationships with others begin getting uncomfortable.”

Watch Rowoon in “Extraordinary You” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)