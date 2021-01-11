SF9’s Rowoon Finds Himself At A Loss For Words In “She Would Never Know”

SF9’s Rowoon can’t maintain again his shock after witnessing one thing meant to be a secret!

An adaptation of a preferred internet novel, “She Would Never Know” will inform the sophisticated workplace love story of two coworkers on a advertising and marketing staff for a cosmetics model. Gained Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas Rowoon will play her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

In newly launched stills, Chae Hyun Seung is shocked to see Lee Jae Shin (Lee Hyun Wook) and Lee Hyo Joo (Lee Joo Bin) collectively.

Lee Jae Shin and Lee Hyo Joo are unmistakably a loving couple. With arms linked, the 2 give off robust soon-to-be-wed vibes on their go to to a bridal store.

Chae Hyun Seung is aware of that Yoon Tune Ah, a coworker he has a crush on, is in a relationship with Lee Jae Shin, so seeing him seemingly making ready for a marriage with one other lady causes him nice shock.

The stress is heightened with the picture launched of Yoon Tune Ah. She is seen having a look at rings at a jewellery store with a smile. With Yoon Tune Ah seemingly oblivious to her boyfriend’s go to to the bridal store with one other lady, viewers are dropped at the sting of their seats by the sense of an oncoming battle.

“She Would Never Know” premieres on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, try Rowoon in “Extraordinary You” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)