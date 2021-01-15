SF9’s Rowoon In Talks Along With Park Eun Bin For New Historical Drama

Rowoon and Park Eun Bin could also be assembly in a brand new drama!

On January 15, an trade consultant reported that SF9’s Rowoon will likely be taking part in the male lead within the upcoming KBS drama “Yeonmo” (romanized title).

In response to the report, his company FNC Leisure commented, “He acquired a suggestion to star within the historic drama ‘Yeonmo,’ and it is among the tasks he’s reviewing. He is specializing in filming for the drama ‘She Will By no means Know’ in the interim.”

Primarily based on a manhwa (Korean comedian) of the identical title, “Yeonmo” is a narrative a couple of forgotten king who doesn’t exist in any a part of historical past. This tragic king has to cover the truth that she is definitely a girl. The drama will painting the thrilling romance between the king who’s a girl and the good-looking characters round her towards the backdrop of the harmful and strict palace.

Park Eun Bin is in talks to play the feminine king Lee Hwi. Rowoon has been provided the position of Lee Hwi’s old flame Jung Ji Woon, and he’s an optimistic character whose motto is to get pleasure from life.

“Yeonmo” will likely be written by author Han Hee Jung and produced by director Tune Hyun Wook, who labored on standard dramas similar to “One other Oh Hae Younger” and “Magnificence Inside.”

In the meantime, Rowoon is at the moment gearing up for his drama “She Would By no means Know,” which premieres on January 18.

Whereas ready for updates, watch Rowoon in “Extraordinary You“:

