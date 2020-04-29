SF9’s Rowoon In Talks To Star In JTBC Drama Adaptation Of Popular Webtoon

SF9’s Rowoon could also be taking part in the lead function in a brand new drama!

On April 29, it was reported by News1 that Rowoon has been solid because the lead actor within the upcoming drama “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” (working title). The drama is predicated on a well-liked 2017 webtoon of the identical identify. It tells the love story between a stunning “sunbae” (somebody senior at work, college, or in an business) and a daring “hoobae” (junior) who has all of it: attractiveness, cuteness, sexiness, and a critical aura.

A supply from FNC Leisure clarified with Star Information later that day, “Rowoon has acquired a suggestion to star in ‘Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick’ and he’s contemplating the function.”

Rowoon debuted with SF9 in 2016 and has been energetic as each an idol and an actor. He first gained reward for his performances in supporting roles in dramas together with “Faculty 2017,” “About Time,” and “The place Stars Land.” Final yr, he rose to stardom by his main function within the hit drama “Extraordinary You.”

It’s reported that JTBC’s new drama is deliberate to premiere in October.

