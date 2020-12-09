SF9’s Rowoon Is A Capable Cosmetics Brand Marketer In New Romance Drama With Won Jin Ah

JTBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” (literal translation) launched new stills of SF9’s Rowoon!

An adaptation of a well-liked net novel, “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” will inform the love story of the perfectionist Yoon Music Ah (performed by Won Jin Ah) and her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung (performed by Rowoon), who works together with her on the advertising and marketing workforce for a cosmetics model.

The newly launched stills depict the workplace lifetime of Chae Hyun Seung, a cosmetics model marketer who has been working on the firm for one 12 months. Eyes glowing and full of curiosity, Chae Hyun Seung focuses on the assembly with a smile on his face. He additionally easily palms out a drink to his co-worker on a distinct workforce to realize their favor.

One other nonetheless reveals a distinct allure from his common picture as an lovable hoobae (junior). With a honest expression, he sits in entrance of his desk biting his lips as if one thing isn’t understanding in his favor.

The manufacturing workforce shared, “Actor Rowoon and Chae Hyun Seung share so many similarities that one might say they’re 100% in sync. Moreover, actor Rowoon researches his character in depth for each scene and immerses himself in his function, so an sudden Chae Hyun Seung is created on a regular basis.” They continued, “We’re doing our greatest to create a drama that can put viewers in temper and make them really feel excited as they watch, so please present a number of curiosity and assist till the premiere.”

“Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” is at present slated to premiere in January 2021, following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Reside On.”

