SF9’s Rowoon Meets Won Jin Ah’s Mother For 1st Time At Hospital In “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

Beforehand on “She Would Never Know,” Chae Hyun Seung (performed by SF9’s Rowoon) instructed Yoon Tune Ah (performed by Won Jin Ah) that he would lastly quit on pursuing her. Nevertheless, Yoon Tune Ah gave viewers hope that his love won’t be utterly unrequited when she later requested him, “Don’t develop distant.”

As viewers eagerly wait to see if the couple’s pretend relationship will ultimately change into actual, “She Would Never Know” has now launched stills of Chae Hyun Seung assembly Yoon Tune Ah’s mom for the primary time.

In the brand new pictures, Chae Hyun Seung brings Yoon Tune Ah a fruit basket within the hospital, which she accepts with a happy smile. Nevertheless, the heart-fluttering second is quickly interrupted by Yoon Tune Ah’s mom Oh Wol Quickly (performed by Lee Ji Hyun), who approaches the pair whereas inspecting Chae Hyun Seung with seen curiosity.

Pressured to rapidly cover her emotions in entrance of her mom, Yoon Tune Ah seems to be barely flustered as she finds herself unable to keep away from introducing Chae Hyun Seung to her. It appears as if her mom is seconds away from asking whether or not this good-looking younger gentleman is her boyfriend, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to how Yoon Tune Ah will escape this sticky scenario.

Sharing her ideas on her character’s relationship together with her mom, Won Jin Ah remarked, “When she was younger, [Yoon Song Ah] wasn’t in a position to perceive her mom. However after turning into an grownup and experiencing the difficult emotion that’s love, she discovered herself in an identical scenario to that of her mom, and I believe it was solely after that have that she started to know her mom’s mindset and emotions.”

“As deep because the misunderstanding between them was, I hope they may be capable to embrace one another that rather more tightly [from now on],” she continued. “I believe it is perhaps price maintaining a tally of the mother-daughter duo as they overcome the injuries they suffered because of love.”

The following episode of “She Would Never Know” will air on February 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

