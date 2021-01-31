SF9’s Rowoon Opens Up About His Approach To His “She Would Never Know” Character’s Signature Romantic Lines

SF9’s Rowoon has shared his ideas on his character in his newest drama “She Would Never Know”!

The idol-turned-actor is at the moment starring within the JTBC romance drama as Chae Hyun Seung, a advertising crew worker at a cosmetics model who’s hopelessly in love along with his older colleague Yoon Track Ah (performed by Gained Jin Ah).

Describing how he ready for the function, Rowoon remarked, “In distinction to my character in my earlier drama, the place I attempted to offer off a mysterious vibe, there are components the place Hyun Seung must have extra power. So I used my physique quite a bit, and I additionally tried to vary my voice.”

“I labored arduous to make Chae Hyun Seung a three-dimensional character,” he added, “and I even took into consideration what sort of sides of himself he would present within the second half of the drama. For the primary half of the drama, I believed quite a bit about what the charms of a youthful man may be, and I requested round quite a bit [about that]. I’m making an attempt to do a great job taking part in up these charms [in the drama].”

Rowoon’s character is a daring romantic who isn’t afraid to precise his emotions, and as “She Would Never Know” is an adaptation of a well-liked net novel, he faces the daunting process of delivering many well-known strains which have already made numerous readers swoon. For instance, the literal Korean title of the drama is one such line: “Sunbae [a term of address for a senior colleague], don’t put on that lipstick.”

Explaining his strategy to those sorts of romantic strains, Rowoon revealed, “I believed that for strains of this sort of temperature, it’s particularly necessary to ship them in a clear, plain means. So I’ve been studying them in a number of alternative ways and making an attempt to really feel them out.”

“She Would Never Know” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Rowoon in his drama “Extraordinary You” with subtitles beneath!

