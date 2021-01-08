SF9’s Rowoon Says He’s Gotten So Close With “She Would Never Know” Co-Star Won Jin Ah That It Actually Became A Problem During Filming

In response to SF9’s Rowoon, his chemistry with “She Would Never Know” co-star Won Jin Ah happened so effortlessly that it really acquired in the way in which of filming the drama!

An adaptation of a well-liked net novel, “She Would Never Know” is an upcoming JTBC drama concerning the difficult workplace love story of two co-workers who work collectively on a advertising and marketing workforce for a cosmetics model. Won Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Music Ah, whereas Rowoon will play her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. Though Yoon Music Ah is initially unable to see Chae Hyun Seung as something aside from a youthful colleague, Chae Hyun Seung solely has eyes for her.

Each Rowoon and Won Jin Ah had loads of reward for each other, with Won Jin Ah commenting, “The extra I get to know Rowoon, the extra I believe that he’s a really open individual.”

Describing her expertise working with Rowoon behind the scenes, the actress shared, “As a result of he’s as cheerful and humorous as I’d anticipated, he’s been making a passionate environment on the filming set whereas exchanging trustworthy opinions concerning the drama with the director, forged, and crew. Due to him, the set is overflowing with laughter, and I’m having fun with filming the drama.”

In the meantime, Rowoon recalled that he and Won Jin Ah had already develop into shut earlier than they ever stepped foot on set. “Even earlier than we started filming, we made an effort to speak quite a bit concerning the script and get to know one another,” he stated.

He went on reveal that their budding friendship had really develop into a “downside” whereas filming sure scenes for the drama, explaining, “At first of the drama, there must be a ways between our characters. However we acquired so shut whereas making ready that it really turned an issue [while filming those early scenes]. That’s how good our chemistry is.”

“She Would Never Know” will premiere on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

