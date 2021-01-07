SF9’s Rowoon Shows His Character’s Daily Lifestyle In “She Would Never Know”

JTBC has launched stills of lead actor SF9’s Rowoon within the upcoming drama “She Would Never Know.”

Tailored from a well-liked net novel, “She Would Never Know” is in regards to the sophisticated workplace romance between two co-workers on a advertising workforce for a cosmetics model. Received Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, and Rowoon stars as her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

Chae Hyun Seung is described as a fearless character who was taught by his dad and mom from a younger age to not run away from his issues. His father is a human rights lawyer who labored for the Supreme Court docket and his mom is a star wedding ceremony gown designer. On prime of his beauty and elite family, Chae Hyun Seung was introduced up with a great set of values and to take accountability for his actions.

The brand new stills present Chae Hyun Seung’s day by day life as he wakes up alone in an expensive home, seems out on the daybreak, goes out for a morning run, and heads to work in his swimsuit. Chae Hyun Seung has a behavior of going out for a run when he has lots on his thoughts. In this case, it could be his one-sided crush on Yoon Tune Ah, whom he first met at a job honest when he was in college. After he received a job at her advertising workforce on the cosmetics model, he moved out of his dad and mom’ home to dwell alone.

“She Would Never Know” premieres on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

