SF9’s Rowoon Thanks Lee Je Hoon For Supporting Him With A Gift

Rowoon is at the moment showing in the drama “She Would By no means Know,” enjoying the character of Chae Hyun Seung reverse actress Received Jin Ah in a difficult workplace love story of two co-workers.

On January 22, Rowoon posted a video in his Instagram story of the espresso truck despatched by Lee Je Hoon. The banners on the truck learn, “Espresso has arrived that’s as sizzling because the love of simple man Hyun Seung. Rowoon, stick with it! From, Lee Je Hoon.”

One other banner reads, “Rowoon, don’t drink that espresso. In the present day, simply drink the espresso purchased by Lee Je Hoon!” The banner is a play on the Korean title of Rowoon’s drama, which is “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick.”

Rowoon tagged Lee Je Hoon and wrote on the video, “Thanks. I’ll achieve energy and work arduous at filming.”

Lee Je Hoon and Rowoon acted collectively within the 2019 drama “The place Stars Land.”

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews