SF9’s Zuho Joins B.A.P’s Daehyun In Upcoming Web Drama

SF9’s Zuho will likely be starring alongside B.A.P’s Daehyun in a brand new internet drama!

On November 13, FNC Leisure introduced that Zuho had been forged within the upcoming internet drama “Meal Child” (literal title). A coming-of-age drama a couple of meals distribution startup, “Meal Child” will inform the story of a crew of “hunters” that travels all around the nation searching for the very best eating places and substances.

Daehyun will star within the drama as Ban Seok, a former idol who joins the startup named “Meal Child” as a rookie worker. Zuho will play the function of Jae Kyung, the chief of the idol group Cupid Boys. Jae Kyung is like an older brother to Ban Seok, who was once a member of Cupid Boys, and he unfailingly helps out his former bandmate at any time when Ban Seok finds himself in a tough spot.

Though Cupid Boys has disbanded, Jae Kyung nonetheless actively pursues music with the entire different group members apart from Ban Seok, and he desires of constructing a comeback within the business at some point.

“Meal Child” will launch new episodes each weekday from November 16 to November 27 on Naver TV.

Are you excited to see Zuho and Daehyun collectively on this new internet drama?

