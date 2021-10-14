SFP investigates Conade officials for illicit enrichment: “We monitor it with a magnifying glass”

The SFP confirmed that various Conade officials are under investigation for illicit enrichment (EFE / Mario Guzmán / Archivo)



In the midst of the controversy over the administration of Ana Gabriela Guevara at the head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) confirmed that various officials of the agency are under investigation for illicit enrichment. Among other irregularities, those related to the improper delivery of financial support, opacity in contracts and allocation of resources without proof were also pointed out.

Roberto Salcedo Aquino, head of the SFP, confirmed the course of the investigations during his appearance before the Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday, as part of the gloss of the Third Government Report of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. On the spot, he assured that they are “Very attentive to what happens in the Conade and we have several complaints in the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in the Administrative Justice Court and in our internal control body of Conade ”.

As reported by the official, the institution headed by the former Olympic athlete has delivered more than MXN 77 million for financial support to athletes and coaches. However, this action is being analyzed under three audits to the Subdirectorate of Quality for Sport, as it is intended to clarify the irregularity in the delivery of MXN 50 million.

Roberto Salcedo Aquino, head of the SFP, reported on the investigations during his appearance before the Chamber of Deputies (Photo: Courtesy / Deputies)

In this sense, various investigations were opened for improper use of the position, as well as to verify the resource allocation to coaches. As a result, 14 penalties for non-serious offenses, which included the disqualification of the Deputy Director of Quality and the Director of High Performance, as well as the suspension of the head of the Investment and Evaluation Department, all of them for a period of six months.

Despite this, according to the medium Process, Israel Benitez, who was in charge of Quality, is still dispatching at the institution with close proximity to Guevara. While, Arturo Contreras, who chaired High Performance, was hired as director School and Municipal Sports Centers, office attached to the subdirectorate of the Conade.

Another of the lines contemplates the allocation of resources by MXN 9.5 million without corresponding receipts from the Commission. In addition, they are investigating 71 contracts with service providers, which were agreed through the item called Chapter 3000, due to doubts in its operation.

On October 6, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented awards to Olympic and Paralympic athletes who participated in the Tokyo 2020 games (Photo: Daniel Augusto /quartzcuro.com)

“The perspective is that we put some stronger operating rules and stronger oversight so that resources for high-performance athletes reach and serve them. They are the final beneficiaries and it is what we want. The matter is on my desk and above, it is one of the priorities that I have. I am very attentive to the Conade, we monitor it with a magnifying glass “Salcedo Aquino emphasized.

It is worth mentioning that in November 2020, the same secretariat confirmed the irregularity in the allocation and verification of MXN 50.8 million Fund for High Performance Sports (Fodepar). According to the SFP report, the opacity in the delivery of resources to coaches and federations caused damage to the trust assets. Despite this, Guevara undertook a pronounced defense against the cancellation of said fund.

Paola Espinosa was one of the athletes affected by this action. According to a live broadcast after confirming his absence from Tokyo 2020, the authorities decided not to grant him the place due to his refusal for participating in a campaign in defense of Fodepar. “I did not want to put my hands in the fire for this investigation that they were making them lack of transparency in this trust (…) I did not want to put my hands in the fire for a conflict that was not mine, “he said.

