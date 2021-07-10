With just a week left to his marriage rite with Disha Parmar, groom-to-be Rahul Vaidya is as busy as – if not more vigorous than – a bumblebee. While his relatives and buddies are nevertheless finishing the approaching paintings to make the day to remember, Rahul was once busy promoting his upcoming reality provide, Khatron Khiladi 11.

During an distinctive conversation with Koimoi, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist bought candid about his plans for when he wraps up with the promotions for the prevailing, getting ready for his marriage rite, along with how tough it’s to tie the knot all the way through a lockdown. Be told all he shared with us proper right here.

With a wedding merely around the corner, there could also be plenty of paintings that one recollects at the ultimate 2d. Ask him what he plans on doing once he finishes the promotions of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul Vaidya totally tells us, “I’m going to transport out for a dance practice session. Mera aur Disha ka dance rehesal abhi 5:30 baje tha, and on account of this press conference I’m super not on time.” He persevered, “Shaadi ke pehle yeh haal hai, toh baad mein kya hoga. Ab mai use kaise samjao.”

When we asked him if he had ‘left ft’ with regards to dancing, Rahul Vaidya said, “I’m no ft with regards to dancing, so let’s see (laughs).” Talking regarding the temporary span in going from buddies to fiancés to soon-to-be guy and partner, the Kahtron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant said, “It was once very good, Becuase honbestly we met one any other and we even if there’s no such factor as a cause to prolong it further. Are cores are very so much similar, we wait for the an identical problems from existence and that’s the rationale we concept let’s no longer waste any time.”

Talking about getting married all the way through an epidemic, the Bigg Boss contestant said, “(Having a wedding during the pandemic is) very tough.” He persevered, “i imagine crucial Khatron ke Khiladi is getting married throughout the pandemic.” Signing off, Mr Vaidya said, “I’m very excited on account of it’s unbelivable. Temporarily the day will come after I’ll be husband and partner.”

Check out our distinctive interview with Rahul Vaidya proper right here:

Congratulations, Rahul and Disha Parmar.

