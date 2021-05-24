Shaadi Mubarak Complete Film Leaked By way of Tamilrockers

Movie: Shaadi Mubarak

Score: 2.5 / 5



Banner: Sri Venkateshwara Creations

Solid: Sagar RK Naidu, Drishya Raghunath, Rahul Ramakrishna, Hemanth, Banerjee, Priyadarshi Raam and others

Track: Sunil kashyap

Cinematography: Srikanth Naroj

Manufacturers: Raju and Sirish

Written and trail: Padmasri

Newsletter date: March 05, 2021

When senior manufacturer Dil Raju’s establish is hooked up to a problem, it naturally arouses interest without reference to who acted on it. “Shaadi Mubarak” is the latest example. The film comes from Dil Raju’s banner.

Let’s ponder its merits and shortcomings.

Tale:

An NRI Madhav Sunnipenta (RK Sagar) lands in Hyderabad to check marriage alliances for him.

Thupakula Satyabhama (Drishya Raghunath), whose mother runs a marriage corporate, is of the same opinion to take Madhav to a couple of ladies’ houses as part of the pelli choopulu consultation.

All through this adventure, Madhav and Satya Bhama fall in love, which ends up in many problems.

Performances through artists:

A huge fan of ladies, RK Sagar Naidu is handsome and carried out his part without difficulty. However, he seems to be like just a little older for this NRI groom’s persona.

Newcomer Drishya Raghunath has an full of life presence. They shared the right kind chemistry. Priyadarshi Ram since the heroine’s father is good.

Technical excellence:

The film was once shot on a low value vary. While the cinematography is first charge, the loud song is unexpected, the editing lacks smoothness.

Highlights:

Comic scenes

The crucial plot degree

Downside:

The second one part

Repeating scenes

Track and editing

Analysis

The lead couple “Shaadi Mubarak” meet at the airport and immediately board a taxi that whizzes along the roads of Hyderabad city for nearly an hour. Thus starts the not going romance between Madhav Sunnipenta carried out through RK Sagar and Drishya Raghunath’s Satyabhama.

The plot, while slender, seems rather attention-grabbing in the beginning. Similar to in “Pelli Choopulu”, a woman and a boy by accident meet and spend numerous hours jointly. Their first adventure when they started falling in love has yielded some in reality laughable moments.

Their conversations inside the taxi are funny. Moreover some pelli choopulu assortment are hilarious. After numerous such witty episodes inside the first episode, the stress-free drops out after an period bang.

The second one part appears to be a wholly totally other film. And the rest of the method is very predictable, generally dull. The song Madhunandan – Aditi Myakal simply isn’t convincing the least bit.

The film can have been a hilarious rom-com if the makers had worked on the second one part, and further importantly, edited in a additional professional means. It seems that the movie has been a long time inside the making and the actors appear otherwise in a whole lot of places. There are moreover continuity problems. Some sequences are additional like a TV assortment.

More than the deficient production values ​​and unexpected song, it’s the vulnerable writing inside the second one part that undid the nice start.

In a nutshell: “Shaadi Mubarak” starts successfully, creates laughter and also in a while runs out of steam

Bottom-line: Moodu Choopulu

