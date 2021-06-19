Shaadisthan Disney+ Hotstar (2021): Solid, Roles, Watch On-line, Unlock Date, Tale

Shaadisthan is a Hindi language film. The film liberate date is 11 June 2021. It has Nivedita Bhattacharya, Kirti Kulhari and many others within the solid. Watch the film on-line at the Disney+ Hotstar app and website online.

Tale

The plot revolves round an adventure-loving lady. She comes to a decision to revel in her lifestyles escaping from marriage. Issues take a flip and she or he realizes new issues in lifestyles. Will she be capable to get without equal happiness?

Shaadisthan Solid (Hotstar)

Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Style: Drama, Comedy, Journey, Romance

Language: Hindi

Unlock Date: 11 June 2021

Watch Shaadisthan On-line on Hotstar

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable