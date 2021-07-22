Shaashvi Bala Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Shaashvi Bala Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images & More

Shaashvi Bala Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures & Extra

Shaashvi Bala is a VJ grew to become movie actress from Colombo, Sri Lanka. In 2019, she debuted within the Tamil film Ellam Mela Irukuravan Pathupan directed through U Kaviraj. Actor Aari performed a lead position on this film. She labored as a VJ at Vasantham TV. She additionally labored as a program presenter at President Media Area, Carlton Sports activities Community [CSN], CCF TV Sri Lanka, Tamil FM – தமிழ் FM, MTV Channel PVT LTD (Shakthi TV) and Nethra TV/ Sri Lanka broadcasting company. She can be doing a lead position in Natty aka Nataraj’s untitled movie.

Shaashvi Bala Biography

Identify Shaashvi Bala
Actual Identify Shaashvi Bala
Nickname Shaashvi
Occupation Indian Movie Actress
Date of Beginning 12 April 1995
Age 23 (as of 2019)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification College: Ashram Matriculation Upper Secondary College, Velachery, Chennai
Faculty: But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Making a song and Designing
Beginning Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Place of birth Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Fb: https://www.fb.com/shaashvi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shaashvi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shaashvi_bala

Fascinating info about Shaashvi Bala

  • She used to be a former Team Director in Abzolute Infinity Pvt Ltd.

Shaashvi Bala Pictures

Take a look at the most recent footage of actress Shaashvi Bala,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here