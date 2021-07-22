Shaashvi Bala Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures & Extra

Shaashvi Bala is a VJ grew to become movie actress from Colombo, Sri Lanka. In 2019, she debuted within the Tamil film Ellam Mela Irukuravan Pathupan directed through U Kaviraj. Actor Aari performed a lead position on this film. She labored as a VJ at Vasantham TV. She additionally labored as a program presenter at President Media Area, Carlton Sports activities Community [CSN], CCF TV Sri Lanka, Tamil FM – தமிழ் FM, MTV Channel PVT LTD (Shakthi TV) and Nethra TV/ Sri Lanka broadcasting company. She can be doing a lead position in Natty aka Nataraj’s untitled movie.
Shaashvi Bala Biography
|Identify
|Shaashvi Bala
|Actual Identify
|Shaashvi Bala
|Nickname
|Shaashvi
|Occupation
|Indian Movie Actress
|Date of Beginning
|12 April 1995
|Age
|23 (as of 2019)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|College: Ashram Matriculation Upper Secondary College, Velachery, Chennai
Faculty: But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Making a song and Designing
|Beginning Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Place of birth
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Fb: https://www.fb.com/shaashvi
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shaashvi
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shaashvi_bala
Fascinating info about Shaashvi Bala
- She used to be a former Team Director in Abzolute Infinity Pvt Ltd.
Shaashvi Bala Pictures
Take a look at the most recent footage of actress Shaashvi Bala,
