Shaashvi Bala Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures & Extra

Shaashvi Bala is a VJ grew to become movie actress from Colombo, Sri Lanka. In 2019, she debuted within the Tamil film Ellam Mela Irukuravan Pathupan directed through U Kaviraj. Actor Aari performed a lead position on this film. She labored as a VJ at Vasantham TV. She additionally labored as a program presenter at President Media Area, Carlton Sports activities Community [CSN], CCF TV Sri Lanka, Tamil FM – தமிழ் FM, MTV Channel PVT LTD (Shakthi TV) and Nethra TV/ Sri Lanka broadcasting company. She can be doing a lead position in Natty aka Nataraj’s untitled movie.

Shaashvi Bala Biography

Identify Shaashvi Bala Actual Identify Shaashvi Bala Nickname Shaashvi Occupation Indian Movie Actress Date of Beginning 12 April 1995 Age 23 (as of 2019) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Kids NA Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification College: Ashram Matriculation Upper Secondary College, Velachery, Chennai

Faculty: But to be up to date Leisure pursuits Making a song and Designing Beginning Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Place of birth Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Fascinating info about Shaashvi Bala

She used to be a former Team Director in Abzolute Infinity Pvt Ltd.

