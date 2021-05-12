Shabana (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

shabana

It’s rumored that Shabana was once in love with Baakiyalakshmi serial actor Aryan. His position Chezhiyan was once a famous one.

Shabanaa Main points

Shabanaa was once born and taken up in Kerela, India. She finished Bachelor of Trade Management in Kerala. She started her profession as a fashion and acted in some tv advertisements. Later, She entered the tv trade via Malayalam serial Vijayadashami, directed by way of Shankar Valathungal. She then did a lead position in a Tamil tv serial “Sembaruthi“. Her position ‘Parvathy’ has turn out to be a family title amongst Tamil audiences.

Shabanaa Biography

Title Shabana Actual Title Shabana Shajahan Nickname Shabana Occupation Indian Tv Actress Date of Start 30 August 1993 Age 26 (as of 2019) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Shajahan

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Youngsters Son: NA

Daughter: NA Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Faculty: Holy Go Convent Faculty, Kalyan

Faculty: Bachelor of Trade Management (BBA)

Sikkim Manipal College Spare time activities Song and Dance Start Position Kerala, India Homeland Kerala, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Serial Actress Shabanaa Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/its_shabana_/

Fascinating info about Shabanaa Shajahan

Shabaanaa’s much-acclaimed tv serial Sembaruthi bagged Easiest Teleserial 2018 award, offered by way of Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2018 .

bagged award, offered by way of . She is a one-take artist.

She is a huge fan of main Kollywood actor Vijay (Thalapathy).

Shabanaa Tv Serials

Vijayadashami (Malayalam)

Sembaruthi – Zee Tamil

Shabanaa Pictures

Take a look at some newest footage of Zee Tamil Sembaruthi actress Shabana,