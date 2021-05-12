Shabana (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

It’s rumored that Shabana was once in love with Baakiyalakshmi serial actor Aryan. His position Chezhiyan was once a famous one.
Shabanaa Main points
Shabanaa was once born and taken up in Kerela, India. She finished Bachelor of Trade Management in Kerala. She started her profession as a fashion and acted in some tv advertisements. Later, She entered the tv trade via Malayalam serial Vijayadashami, directed by way of Shankar Valathungal. She then did a lead position in a Tamil tv serial “Sembaruthi“. Her position ‘Parvathy’ has turn out to be a family title amongst Tamil audiences.
Shabanaa Biography
|Title
|Shabana
|Actual Title
|Shabana Shajahan
|Nickname
|Shabana
|Occupation
|Indian Tv Actress
|Date of Start
|30 August 1993
|Age
|26 (as of 2019)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Shajahan
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Youngsters
|Son: NA
Daughter: NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Faculty: Holy Go Convent Faculty, Kalyan
Faculty: Bachelor of Trade Management (BBA)
Sikkim Manipal College
|Spare time activities
|Song and Dance
|Start Position
|Kerala, India
|Homeland
|Kerala, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Serial Actress Shabanaa Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/its_shabana_/
Fascinating info about Shabanaa Shajahan
- Shabaanaa’s much-acclaimed tv serial Sembaruthi bagged Easiest Teleserial 2018 award, offered by way of Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2018.
- She is a one-take artist.
- She is a huge fan of main Kollywood actor Vijay (Thalapathy).
Shabanaa Tv Serials
- Vijayadashami (Malayalam)
- Sembaruthi – Zee Tamil
Shabanaa Pictures
Take a look at some newest footage of Zee Tamil Sembaruthi actress Shabana,