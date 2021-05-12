Shabana (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
shabana
shabana

It’s rumored that Shabana was once in love with Baakiyalakshmi serial actor Aryan. His position Chezhiyan was once a famous one.

Shabana (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Shabanaa Main points

Shabanaa was once born and taken up in Kerela, India. She finished Bachelor of Trade Management in Kerala. She started her profession as a fashion and acted in some tv advertisements. Later, She entered the tv trade via Malayalam serial Vijayadashami, directed by way of Shankar Valathungal. She then did a lead position in a Tamil tv serial “Sembaruthi“. Her position ‘Parvathy’ has turn out to be a family title amongst Tamil audiences.

Shabanaa Biography

Title Shabana
Actual Title Shabana Shajahan
Nickname Shabana
Occupation Indian Tv Actress
Date of Start 30 August 1993
Age 26 (as of 2019)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Shajahan
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Youngsters Son: NA
Daughter: NA
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Faculty: Holy Go Convent Faculty, Kalyan
Faculty: Bachelor of Trade Management (BBA)
Sikkim Manipal College
Spare time activities Song and Dance
Start Position Kerala, India
Homeland Kerala, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Serial Actress Shabanaa Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/its_shabana_/

Fascinating info about Shabanaa Shajahan

  • Shabaanaa’s much-acclaimed tv serial Sembaruthi bagged Easiest Teleserial 2018 award, offered by way of Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2018.
  • She is a one-take artist.
  • She is a huge fan of main Kollywood actor Vijay (Thalapathy).

Shabanaa Tv Serials

  • Vijayadashami (Malayalam)
  • Sembaruthi – Zee Tamil

Shabanaa Pictures

Take a look at some newest footage of Zee Tamil Sembaruthi actress Shabana,

Shabana (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images
Shabanaa
Shabanaa
Shabana
Shabanaa
Shabanaa
Shabanaa
Shabanaa
Shabana
Shabanaa
Shabana
Shabanaa
Shabanaa
Shabanaa
Shabanaa
Shabanaa
Shabanaa
Shabanaa wiki
Shabanaa wiki
Shabanaa
Shabana

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here