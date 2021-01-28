Shadow and Bone: Netflix presents its first images

Netflix has released the first images of Shadow and Bone, a new eight-episode fantasy series that will premiere on April 23, 2021.

The new photos, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, offer an early look at some of the series’ characters, including Kaz “Dirtyhands” Brekker, played by Freddy Carter, who leads a band known as Dregs. Kaz appears alongside Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), a dangerous spy operating on behalf of the ragtag crew, and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), a sniper who keeps one hand on his gun.

In another shot, Inej, also known as The Wraith, is shown delicately grasping one of her many knives, which are named after saints, while another image captures a warm hug between Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), the central protagonist of the series, and his childhood best friend, Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux), a talented military tracker whose “world falls apart after brutal ambush.”.

Ben Barnes is portrayed as General Kirigan, aka The Darkling, the power-hungry leader of the Second Army, “the magical military elite of the kingdom of Grisha soldiers”. On the other hand, the deadly Heartrender Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) and the witch hunter Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman) appear to have formed an alliance, although Grishaverse author Leigh Bardugo warned EW that they are in “collision course.”.

First look at @benbarnes in #Netflix series #ShadowandBone “General Kirigan is not immortal, but he is so powerful that he borders on immortal. Ben has this wonderful ageless quality that works beautifully.” https://t.co/eSIKN0jMu6 pic.twitter.com/Zbz6vZ38DW — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) January 27, 2021

Based on Bardugo’s best-selling Grishaverse novels around the world, Sombra y Hueso will explore a world ravaged by war where Alina unleashes an extraordinary power that could be the key to liberating her country. However, with the monstrous threat from the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

Ultimately, Alina struggles to hone her power, as she discovers that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this luxurious world is what it seems. Dangerous forces are at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive in this world that has been torn in two by an enormous barrier of perpetual darkness.

The Netflix series will combine the stories from the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Ravens duology, both of which exist in the same universe, but take place on different timelines, meaning that fans of the two book series of fantasy can witness how the two stories come together to form a new cohesive narrative, with “certain characters meeting other characters” of the two timelines.

“Shadow and Bone takes place in a very different fantasy world”Bardugo explained. “Think of imperial Russia, not medieval England, repeating rifles instead of swords. It’s a story about people being told how much they don’t matter, showing how much they do. And it’s been amazing to see that that story takes shape on that epic scale, with battles, magic, but also the relationships between the characters. “.

Speaking about the first images of the series, Bardugo added: “These photographs give only a small hint of what awaits us: a cartographer with an extraordinary gift, the people who want to use her, the tracker who will do anything to protect her and the team from thugs and thieves who are about to cause a big deal to everyone involved … “.

“These photos offer a glimpse into the expansive, textured world that Leigh created in her books”, continuó el showrunner Eric Heisserer. “We work tirelessly to create a sense of life in fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with made-up languages, uniforms, currency and artistic options, from set design to costumes. You are immersed in the Grishaverse when you see it, and it is our wish. that both new and existing fans have the same feeling when they watch the show. “.

Sombra y Hueso will debut on Netflix on April 23.