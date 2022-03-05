Shadow Warrior 3, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

A festival of shots and explosions with katanas, yokai and the most absurd humor. It sounds promising? In the analysis of Shadow Warrior 3 we review the pros and cons of Lo Wang’s latest adventure, the most foul-mouthed ninja in the video game who this time has new weapons and a hook! Enough to succeed?

His brutal action, the gore and the cruel sarcasm with which Lo Wang | annihilates demons to the rhythm of the Asereje is the kind of crazy scoundrels with which it is difficult not to have a good time. Shadow Warrior 3 is chaotic, intense beyond measure and also, ridiculously absurd; but what’s new from the authors of Hard Reset is first and foremost one of those shooters that knows how to trap you in its insane spiral of shots, blood, and explosions. He takes everything that has made this long-running action series great, from the 90s, and fuses it with DOOM Eternal’s revamped combat style to unceremoniously launch us against hordes of oriental demons, in a game setting that is incredibly beautiful and colourful, as well as twisted and bloody. Just look at the images that accompany this article; or the trailer and video analysis.

The new of Flying Wild Hog enters directly through the eyes. It is an action game that exudes personality in abundance and whose staging encourages you to keep going in search of more yokai to vilely slaughter. It’s hard not to let out a malicious laugh while, in amazement, you watch Lo Wang crush the head of an Ogre whom, to make matters worse, he insults with extremely offensive jokes. These moments glorify death in such a way that it is impossible not to feel like a god of destruction about to devastate the world. And that’s why you’re having so much fun with this new shooter from Devolver Digital. The deadly dance that he proposes us to carry out at the stroke of a katana and shotguns is so well executed, that if you like wild action you’re going to have a great time with its irreverent protagonist. Which is not to say that everything is perfect in Shadow Warrior 3.

Its virtues are clearly noted from the moment the action begins, but its defects are equally visible after a few hours, which ultimately leaves us with a great action game that knows how to surprise, but also suffers from being simple or limited in the challenges it poses. Worth? I hope this review of Shadow Warrior 3 answers all your questions.

For fans of uncontrolled action

What I’ve enjoyed the most about Shadow Warrior 3 is the insane chaos that it throws you into over and over again, because in the midst of that maelstrom of shots, dodges, and decapitations, there’s always room for strategy. Really, you need to think very well -and quickly- what you want to do to escape the clutches of demons; especially considering that the combat arenas in which you fight usually have a small space, which further increases the intensity of the fight. Why was I talking to you before about DOOM Eternal? I think the comparison is perfect to better understand the type of action that Lo Wang’s latest adventure poses, because as much as it may seem at first glance to be a “kill kill” without control, here the weapons complement each other.

when you kill enemies with the katana you generate ammunition and if you do it with firearms, you get health. You see where I’m going, right? If you just shoot like crazy sooner rather than later you will find yourself without a damn bullet in your holster, because practically, the katana is your only tool to generate ammunition. To this simple synergy we must add a third element, the chi energy, with which we can launch the yokai into the air to, I don’t know, skewer them on stakes, make them fall off a cliff or, as you will discover battle after battle, break their iron defense and then unload a hail of shots in their face. It doesn’t seem like much, but just like the Id Software video game, these three courses of action force us to execute a brutal and tremendously satisfying dance of shots and dodges to which we still have to add one more ingredient: the executions.

There are also in DOOM, you will tell me, and yes, but here the result is different because beyond allowing you to eliminate a fearsome enemy with a stroke of the pen, you also get a special weapon for a limited time that changes everything in the game. They don’t seem like much at first, like freeze grenades or a giant hammer that is actually an ogre’s severed arm; and suddenly, you’re also walking around with absurdly deadly firearms, or even more damaging explosives, or unpleasant things that I better not talk about because I don’t want to spoil your surprise. The important thing is that these executions and the weapons they reward you with are an essential part of the action of Shadow Warrior 3. Some work better than others against certain enemies, as it happens with your arsenal of weapons, and this, added to the own traps that you find in the scenarios, it leaves us with a battlefield that is absolutely crazy. Now comes the bad.

My favorite thing about Shadow Warrior 3 is the insane chaos it throws you into.Although during the first hours of the game Shadow Warrior 3 does not stop surprising you with new enemies, there comes a point where the “bestiary” ends, and then you fight again and again against the same monsters in scenarios that barely change your form to fight They are very varied and are super showy, but they are also simple and repetitive. And this is one of the biggest problems of the game. With a duration of only six hoursAlthough the action in Shadow Warrior 3 is fun to rage, it feels limited in the extreme. While playing I wanted to experiment and be creative killing yokai but in the end, the repertoire of actions at your disposal is not very wide and as I said, the game does not leave its initial ABC either.

The stage design, for example, is linear to the max. You go through a “corridor” using the platform, end up in an arena, fight and start again. not even the hook helps alleviate this feeling… basically because it is the clearest example of this problem. Beyond its use to move around the stages, always following the path set by Flying Wild Hog, the hook has little significance in the action. In some moments it is essential to escape in extremis of death, it is true, but beyond a couple of final matches, which are also very few, their weight is testimonial. And it’s a shame. The same goes for the bosses. I’ve had so much fun fighting them that it hurts that there aren’t more to test Lo Wang’s ninja arts with. These, by the way, can be upgraded with energy orbs scattered around the stage. There are also for weapons, which you get in the same way or also by overcoming specific challenges such as killing a specific number of enemies with a specific weapon. The problem? A little more of the same. It’s nice that you can upgrade the shotgun so it doesn’t need to reload, it’s deadlier!, but the progression is pretty simple overall.

Shadow Warrior 3 is one of the shooters with the greatest artistic personality of the momentWith an absurd story but very funny moments, the excuse to end the dragon that is devouring the world is perfect for getting lost in oriental settings that are, as I said, a feast for the eyes. And I’m left with that crazy contrast between fantasy landscapes and the insane gore that defines each battle. Not forgetting the yokai themselves who have a High level design and animations. Shadow Warrior 3 is one of the shooters with the greatest artistic personality of the moment… and also a black and rogue humor that sometimes suffers from being, perhaps, too scatological. I love the references to other video games and popular culture; I’ve laughed a lot at the savagery with which Lo Wang fires the enemies he slaughters, but it can be tiresome at times. Returning to the audiovisual section, I have had the opportunity to play it in PC y Xbox Series Xand on both platforms, I have found myself quite comfortable.

In our review of Shadow Warrior 3 on PC we already delved into its performance and technical characteristics, but I would like to say that with a GeForce 1080Ti the game runs smoothly with a high level of detail. On Xbox Series X I haven’t had any problems with the fluidity of the action either, although this is such a fast-paced game that, used to the keyboard and mouse, I haven’t felt as comfortable exterminating yokais with the controller. I mean. It plays super well and the controls are perfect, but once you unleash Lo Wang’s fury with the mouse in hand, all your actions feel slow and clumsy. But what a strange pleasure decapitating demons with a katana generates. Although it is true that it has not fully met my expectations, that it feels more limited than it should in many parts of its action and design, Shadow Warrior 3 is a good action game with which it is very easy to have fun. It’s frenetic, wacky, and surprisingly gory; three characteristics that at least I love in a shooter. If you still don’t have it completely clear, you have the opportunity to play Shadow Warrior 3 on PS Now.