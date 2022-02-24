Shadow Warrior 3 brings its bloody battles to PS Now on release day and features new gameplay

The third installment of the franchise will continue with the story of its prequel on March 1.

The frenetic confrontations of Shadow Warrior 3 have captured the attention of a good handful of first-person shooter lovers, but the team at Flying Wild Hog He is clear that he wants to raise expectations even higher before its launch. For this reason, the developers have presented a new gameplay that not only takes us on a very gory mission, but is also accompanied by pleasant news for PlayStation users: the game coming to PS Now on release day.

The katana will be an option as valid as the rest of the firearmsThe Japanese company has confirmed this decision on its blog, where it has published an entry dedicated exclusively to the characteristics of the title. Following the information provided by PlayStation, the authors have devised a handful of missions where shooting can be perfectly combined with katana attacks. After all, the main producer of the delivery, Bartek Sawickiadvances mechanics related to this weapon such as the possibility of add levels or the loot we get from enemies sliced ​​with the edge.

As in any FPS today, Flying Wild Hog also highlights the brutal executions on the opponents and the main novelty of the game: a hook. Although this element has already become recurrent in some shooters, the team considers that it is a great addition to imbue the protagonist with more mobility when it comes to moving between monstrous creatures.

In this way, the data we know about Shadow Warrior 3 is accumulating. So far, the authors have advanced the duration of their campaign (although in a rather comical way) and have confirmed a very interesting bonus for all those players who reserve the game. Its launch is scheduled for the next March 1stso there are not many days left to enjoy a very surreal festival of blood and weapons.