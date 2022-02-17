Shadow Warrior 3 is already finished and will arrive on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in a few weeks

The fast-paced melee shooter has everything ready to unleash its apocalypse.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 17, 2022, 09:46 4 comments

Flying Wild Hog He confirmed it yesterday through his official channels: Shadow Warrior 3 is already finished, and nothing is already in his way to reach stores for PC through Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this coming March 1. In fact, the first codes for the press will begin to be sent this week.

Shadow Warrior is scheduled for release on March 1Shadow Warrior 3 is once again committed to bringing players a first-person shooter with a seamless combination of new recruits in panic, melee combat with sharp weapons like blades and a spectacular movement system that gives you total freedom. All this with one mission in mind: to recapture an ancient dragon who was unwittingly released from his eternal prison. Thus, Lo Wang must travel through unexplored areas of the world to locate the dark beast and prevent the apocalypse from unleashing again.

Originally planned for 2021, Shadow Warrior 3 was one of a long list of video games that had to be postponed to this year. Likewise, its duration was confirmed a few weeks ago, taking advantage of the controversy with Dying Light 2, while its requirements for PC were recently confirmed.

Shadow Warrior 3 requirements Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit



Processor: AMD Phenom II X4 965 (4*3400) or equivalent. Intel Core i5-3470 (4*3200) or equivalent.



Memory: 8GB RAM



Graphics: Radeon R7 260X (2048 VRAM) or equivalent. GeForce GTX 760 (2048 VRAM) the equivalent.



Storage: 31 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit



Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8*3200) or equivalent. Intel Core i7-6950X (10*3000) or equivalent.



Memory: 8GB RAM



Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 (8192 VRAM) or equivalent. GeForce GTX 1080 (8192 MB) or equivalent.



Storage: 31 GB of available space

Shadow Warrior 3 is the latest installment in an action series that has managed to create a very enthusiastic community of fans behind it. If you want to know more, you can read the review of Shadow Warriors 2, which hit stores in 2016.

More about: Shadow Warrior 3, Requirements and Flying Wild Hog.