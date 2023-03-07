Shadows House Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

Shadows House could be one of the greatest dark fantasy animes with a mysterious feel to come out this year. If you like books like Promised Neverland and Boogiepoop Phantom, there’s a good chance you’ll like Shadows House too. Shadows House was first published in Shueisha’s seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump in September 2018. It was based on a Japanese manga series of the same name that was written and drawn by Nori and Hisshi. The first season of the CloverWorks-made anime series ran from April to July 2021, and the second season ran from September 2022 to December 2022. So, here is what we know about a possible third season of Shadows House so far.

What Is Shadows House About?

Shadows House is centered on a Japanese comic book called manga. The story is about the children of a village who think that working in Shadows House is a great honor. The twist is that no one outside of the property understands what occurs to the kids once they go inside the Shadows House. At the end of the second season, though, it is revealed that the living dolls inside the house are basically children. In addition, the shadows are made to look like the children. When these shadows reach adulthood, they merge with the dolls that are still alive. In this process, the shadows kill the soul of the doll that is still alive.

Fascinatingly, if the shadows fail to grow up, the living dolls are turned into veiled dolls that continue to work for Shadow House. Also, the adults in the Shadow House give the living dolls a special kind of coffee that makes them forget who they are. But some of the kids find out what’s really going on, and they begin to fight back. If the story sounds interesting and you haven’t seen the show yet, you should give it a shot.

Shadows House Season 3 Voice Cast and Characters

These are the main people in the anime:

The characters playing dolls’ roles include Emilico, voiced by Yū Sasahara (Japanese); Dani Chambers] (English).

Shaun is voiced by Kōdai Sakai (Japanese); Jordan Dash Cruz (English).

Lou is voiced by Ayane Sakura(Japanese); Marisa Duran (English).

Ricky is voiced by Reiji Kawashima(Japanese); Adam McArthur(English).

Rum. voiced by Shino Shimoji(Japanese); Risa Mei(English).

Mia is voiced by Saori Ōnishi (Japanese); Emily Fajardo(English).

Rosemary is voiced by Mai Nakahara(Japanese); Michelle Lee (English).

Barbie, voiced by Rie Kugimiya(Japanese); Elizabeth Maxwell (English).

Shadows House Season 3 Plot

In Season 3 of The Shadows House, we’ll hear more about how hard it is for the kids to speak. Kate and Emilico were hopeful because Maryrose was there to carry their flag. Also, Barbara has joined the fight to free the children’s wing from the adults and their horrible rules. But it wouldn’t be as simple as it looks. First, Kate and Barbara have to clean the dolls’ heads very well. Coffee has a big effect on the ability to live dolls to think. Also, it takes away the dolls’ connections to the real world. So, the first thing to do would be to get rid of the coffee in the wing.

Also, everything must be kept out of sight of the adults. Edward’s first goal would be to uncover what was true about Barbara and Maryrose. So, Kate and Emilio could be able to put the plan into action. But it looks like Belle has stopped drinking coffee from the main house. Because of this, she acts strangely and devotes much of her time in that closed-off house to thinking about her future.

Where can I watch Shadows House Season 3?

You can watch the first season of “Shadows House” on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The second season will be out in July 2022.

Shadows House Season 3 Release Date

You probably know by now why this series is so famous. When it comes to when Shadows House Season 3 will come out, we’re sorry to say that there is no news about a renewal. But because Shadows House is so popular, there is a very good chance that it will be renewed for a third season.

We hope that we’ll find out for sure this year that Shadows House Season 3 will come out sometime in 2023 and that we’ll hear about it this year. Some people think that Shadows House Season 3 could come out in September or October 2023.

How many episodes will there be in Shadows House Season 3?

Since it started in 2020, Shadows House has been giving fans a lot of fun. The show has already had two very good seasons, and Season 3 of Shadow House is coming soon.

Is there a trailer for Shadows House Season 3?

There isn’t yet an official trailer for season 3.