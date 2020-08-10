Shah Faisal, who came into politics after resigning from IAS, left the party, may join the administration service again

New Delhi: Shah Faisal, who resigned from the IAS and entered politics, has resigned as the President of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Party. Now this former IAS officer is expected to join the administration. According to reports, the officials have informed them that their resignation has not been accepted. Also Read – Increased attacks on leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, frustration of Pakistan: BJP

Interestingly, despite Faisal’s resignation and formation of a political party called Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), his name was not removed from the list of cadre IAS of Jammu and Kashmir from the official website of the government. Also Read – Residents of Jammu and Kashmir will get privilege on their land again! Government is planning to bring a new law

Before resigning from the party, Faisal expressed the possibility of removing political bios from his Twitter handle and joining the administration service. He wrote on his Twitter bio on Sunday evening, “Edward S. Fellow, HKS Harvard University, Medico. Fulbright. Centrist. ” This shows that he has removed his political bios as the founder of JKPM. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan fired shells in Poonch, encounter started between militants and security forces in Kulgam

Significantly, he topped the Civil Services Examination of the year 2010 and he was allotted the Home Cadre of IAS. Faisal’s well-wishers, popular as an honest officer, warned him that he might not like politics if he resigned to join politics in 2018.

Sources also say that the government recently made them feel that they have no objection to their joining the civil service. If he chooses to join the administration service, he will set another record for the shortest political career in Jammu and Kashmir. He founded JKPM in early 2019 with much fanfare.

(Input IANS)