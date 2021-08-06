Shah Rukh Khan Expresses His Emotions As India Girls’s Hockey Workforce Loses At Tokyo Olympics

India has been rocking on the Tokyo Olympics this 12 months with some nice wins and a few impressive illustration. India’s males’s hockey workforce bagged the bronze medal on the Olympics and the rustic celebrated their victory. Then again the ladies’s hockey workforce led by means of Rani Rampal misplaced towards Nice Britain within the bronze medal fit.



Shah Rukh Khan who has been keenly following the Olympics used to be somewhat upset with this information. He took to his Twitter take care of to precise his emotions and in addition lauded the avid gamers for his or her outstanding sport and at all times making us proud. SRK took to his social media and stated, “Heartbreak!!! However all causes to carry our heads top. Neatly performed Indian Girls’s Hockey Workforce. You all impressed everybody in India. That itself is a victory.”

When the Indian ladies’s hockey workforce made it to the semi-finals, the actor had taken to Twitter and had spoke back to train Sjoerd Marijne’s tweet who had shared an image of the workforce. SRK had stated, “Haan haan no downside. Simply deliver some Gold to your long ago….for one billion members of the family. This time Dhanteras could also be on 2d Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.” Taking ahead his coach-role from Chak De India, SRK had a witty answer and encouragement for the workforce. Agree with Shah Rukh Khan and his fast wit to regale us.